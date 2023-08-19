Orlando’s bittersweet cassava pone

Orlando Octave

Pouring everything into his performance,

Orlando Octave delivered a musical sermon at his “The Awakening” concert.

—Photo: Curtis Chase

“If my people don’t change their ways they will perish.”

That solemn warning from singer Orlando Octave cut through the warm, sticky, stagnant air like a hot knife through freshly baked cassava pone, last Sunday, at “The Awakening” concert, held at Bejucal Road, Cunupia.

A couple hundred fans shuffled past two warehouses into the obscure makeshift venue to hear the musical sermon by the converted Hebrew Israelite. Much like the popular local pudding, he served them savoury messages encased in sweet melodies.

“This is not just a concert, this is a reasoning,” Octave told his loyal supporters and intrigued first-timers alike, when he took the stage just after 10.30 p.m.

The wide spaces between patrons indicated that Octave’s call for “right thinking nationals” to speak up against rising crime and societal injustice in T&T, didn’t get the initial physical response that he hoped. Seemingly unperturbed, the gifted performer channelled all his energy into activating those in attendance.

“Thank you for coming out. We wanted the right people to be here, and you are here. That’s why we brought you all out to shine a light you can share with the rest of them,” he declared, following his opening song “Awake”.

Warrior call

Dressed in a white robe with matching turquoise head and waist bands, the diminutive Rio Claro-born singer poured his full emotion into the event’s title song to set the tone for his hour-and-a-half-long set.

Cueing the backing Kornerstone band into his 2021 rally call “Warrior”, he educated his audience on the “real qualities of a man and woman deserving of that title”.

“Doh feel strength is negativity. Real strength is standing up for consciousness. Doh let a man with big chain and screw face make yuh feel that is strength,” he said.

Addressing rising incidents of violent crime, Octave questioned the manhood in resolving disagreements with a gun, over dialogue.

“A lot of men effeminate, dey so sensitive. Yuh cyah talk to a man like a man again. He in he feelings.”

Octave identified that in “most cases” it is young black men involved in gun violence. He urged them to “study their history and lineage and act more royally”.

“We have to understand we are royalty, we come from the bloodline of Christ, we come from the bloodline of King Solomon. Sisters, allyuh come from the bloodline of Esther… Ruth.

A conscious meditation

Earlier, an impressive opening cast, which included reggae crooners Mr King (Marvin King Lewis), Jamelody (Michael Williams) and Sammy Jo, dialled up energies in a timid crowd, fuelled by non-alcoholic drinks and ital cuisine.

Mr King with his reworked modern verses on the struggle anthem “Pain” and Jamelody with his undeniable smooth vocal quality on “For Your Love” and “I Love You” got them grooving.

It was the lesser known Sammy Jo, however who secured the loudest whistle and cheers for her sheer tenacity. The Sangre Grande-born singer/rapper discarded a malfunctioning DJ rig and went a capella with her singles “Tun Up D”, “Rider” and “5 Star General”. Sammy’s potent lyrical word play and emphatic delivery immediately won over a frustrated crowd. Octave, meanwhile, questioned whether warring gangs in T&T know anything abut the teachings of the religious groups they purport to follow with his hit single “UniTTy”. “What they know about Islam?” he asked pointedly to a shrugging Jamaat al Muslimeen follower Fuad Abu Bakr, who stood stage front. Turning to an elder patron, who had dreadlocks, he continued: “Not because dey with big dreadlocks on dey head mean dey is rasta. Ent Bobo?” Octave also questioned the use of the rainbow as the international symbol for LGBTQ+ rights.

“I could wear my rainbow anywhere I feel like because it’s not them people own. They want to take our rainbow, but that rainbow is a sign the Most High gave to us that he would no longer destroy this earth by flood. This rainbow is not for two of them to hug up in an abomination. This rainbow is not to corrupt our schoolchildren,” he said. Octave continued with a medley of his hits including “Darkie”, “Musical Exorcism” and “History”, bringing his concert to a close.

