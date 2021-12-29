Those who visited our east coast beaches in the vicinity of the Cocal over the weekend would have been a bit disappointed at the condition of both the salt and sweet water.
At the Nariva river mouth, called the Coca-Cola at this time of year, the waters were very high and black, black as Coca-Cola. The tides remained high during the morning time when people were allowed to access the beach, only there was no beach as the water claimed most of it. Where the river pushed strongly out to sea, the incoming breakers rolled just as assertively upriver, creating a turbulence that totally inundated the point of the sand spit.
Conditions at the Ortoire river mouth were no different as flood waters crowned with swamp froth and sediment presented deterrents to bathing.
Beach-goers were not the only ones affected. This writer discovered that oyster harvesting in the vicinity of the Ortoire village had come to a standstill, with the exception of the determined efforts of one man.
Dave Goolcharan, fondly called “Texas” by everyone, has been a familiar face to locals as well as drivers-by for the past 30 years. Where he plies his trade at the side of the main road, it is customary to see a long line of vehicles with people waiting to purchase his renowned oyster cocktail.
He shared why he still managed to continue supplying people’s demands despite the challenging odds.
“When the Ortoire is in flood, people still see me here every day no matter what, and expect that the oysters come from Ortoire. What they don’t know is that the oysters that make this drink don’t come from here in the mangrove but from the next side of Trinidad.”
Goolcharan further explained why he cannot access oysters in the Ortoire when it is in flood.
“You have to dive to harvest the oysters but when the water is brown, it is too dirty to allow visibility. Usually you can collect the small oysters along the edge of the mangrove where you can see them on the roots above the water but to get the really big ones, you must dive.”
“You get the big ones about 15 to 20 feet below the water; but when it is brown, you can’t see anything under there, roots, oysters, nothing. This is why I am forced to go from here in Ortoire to Marabella, then take a boat to go outside Petrotrin, from where it is two miles to the mangrove. It is there that I dive to get my oysters.”
“Out there you get clear salt water. There is no pollution from house drains and other spills, and most importantly, you can see where you are diving.”
Why people favour Goolcharan for his oyster delicacy is that, when it is scarce, he still maintains the usual price despite the additional cost to harvest the molluscs. He bears the cost willingly.
“When I leave Ortoire, I pay 100 dollars gas to go and come, plus I pay a boat to go out in the sea. But I don’t put the extra cost on customers because they always come to me whether it is flood time or dry time.”
Goolcharan mixes his oyster cocktail with chadon beni, pepper, ketchup, lime and his own “sweet sauce”, as he calls it. The oyster is a much sought-after mollusc rich in protein, minerals and vitamins and is said to effectively lower high blood pressure.
During recent times where there have been high levels of rainfall throughout the year, the harvesting of large oysters in the Ortoire mangroves has been impossible. So, too, are many other activities that depend on the normal progression of the seasons.
Much depends on the stability of our tropical climate and, when this is broken, suppliers in our food chain will be so affected that customers will eventually feel the pinch. Even Goolcharan’s cup of nourishing oyster drink may well cost more.