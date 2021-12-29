In a brief, two-minute interaction in 2004, Desmond Tutu imparted a titbit of advice that serves me well to this day.

The late, lauded former South African archbishop was at the time greeting guests at the President’s House in Port of Spain. The Arch, as Tutu was fondly called by his countrymen, came to Trinidad and Tobago, along with former South African president the late Nelson Mandela, to successfully lobby for their nation’s bid to host the 2010 World Cup.