Situated at the walk-in entrance at our local zoo lives an animal which has won the hearts of many adults and children alike—Katuma, a giant otter!
Why giant? Well, Katuma belongs to the largest species of otters in the world. This Amazonian mammal that can reach up to six feet in length and weigh up to 75 pounds. The giant otter also inhabits rivers and creeks of the La Plata and Orinoco river systems.
Katuma is quite a popular animal at the zoo as he is known for his loud vocalisations, especially when he sees his caregivers approaching during feeding times. What many may not know is, not only is the giant otter the loudest of all 13 otter species, but can produce nine different vocalisations, of which some are predator warnings calls.
Giant otters are excellent swimmers. As they spend a great amount of time in the river, they need to keep warm and dry. How do they accomplish this? With their water-repellent fur, of course. And if this was not fascinating enough, giant otters can also close their ears and nostrils when under water. Their streamlined bodies, webbed feet and large, muscular tails enable them to move through water easily.
Katuma loves fish. He excitedly finds and eats the fresh fish provided to him daily. The diet of the giant otter can also include snakes, crustaceans and other small-sized river critters to their liking. This species can consume six to nine pounds of food per day.
What is also interesting about this animal is the markings on the underside of its throat and chest. Similar to a human fingerprint, each giant otter has a unique white or cream pattern of fur in this area. It is believed they use these markings to recognise one another. Scientists would use these patterns to identify individual otters within a group.
Essential to ecosystems
Another “otterly” fascinating fact about this species—giant otters are monogamous by nature. They reside in family groups. Females can produce one to six young per litter in underground dens. Pups are born totally covered with fur and grow and develop quite quickly. Within months, they are almost the same size as their mothers.
Although the giant otter plays a critical role in the functioning of South American river ecosystems, they are in fact endangered. This species has been hunted extensively within their range. Habitat loss has also contributed to the continuous decline of numbers of wild giant otters.
Captive breeding and reintroduction programmes can assist with increasing the population of giant otters in their natural habitats. Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s chief life sciences officer, Dr Cheng Wen-Huar, states, “With increasing threats such as habitat destruction and poaching, captive breeding programmes play a pivotal role in conserving threatened species for our future generations.”
Katuma not only serves an educational tool to help raise awareness about this remarkable species, but is hope for the conservation of his kind, as breeding the giant otter at our local zoo is a future possibility.
So next time we hear Katuma’s loud calls, let us remember the challenges faced by animals in the wild, and do what we can to secure the future of these endangered giants.
