“Oui Papa Yo” was the creative theme given to the grand fashion showcase held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) in Port of Spain last Thursday evening, and it served as a most adequate expression and one of the more common exclamations heard in response to the jaw-dropping creations displayed by over 30 designers from Trinidad and Tobago and around the Caribbean region.
From as early as 1 p.m., fashion-loving patrons began assembling at the prestigious venue in search of those elusive tickets, and by 4 p.m., there was standing room only both inside the main ballroom and outside—where the secondary catwalk offered a lovely view of the waterfront at sunset.