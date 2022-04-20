This week’s forays across the country uncovered our people’s basic culture of enjoying outdoor ambience. Sadly, beaches along coastlines and rivers turned out to be inadequate in carrying capacity so much so that tents of families did not mind settling for quiet roadsides and abandoned spaces.
Word was that one had to stake claim for a space near the water days before the long Easter weekend. Some families had decided to spend the entire week at beach sites between Blanchisseuse and Matelot as children were out of school.
This strip of coastline is proving to be the most popular around this time of year because there is the nesting of the leatherback turtle in the undisturbed darkness and silence of night. Here, there is also a heightened appreciation of nature as the sound of the ocean replaces auto audios because of this location’s inaccessibility except by trail and boat.
There were sporadic incidents caused by overcrowding at some riverbank sites as groups of hikers vied with each other for bathing rights. One group consisted of members of the immediate community who had come for their usual afternoon dip.
Another group arrived at the site and refused to settle for an alternative spot downstream. Some did not get the chance of coming near to the water because human traffic was backed up. The arrivals eventually left and made for another location much to the dissatisfaction of people who were already exhausted from the pace of the hike.
This writer made a surprising observation about people’s choices in outdoor locations. There were two points of interest that held attention. One was the lookout at the summit of La Vigie, Paramin, and the other at Las Lapas along the Arima-Blanchisseuse road.
When the La Vigie lookout was constructed, members of the Paramin community looked forward to welcoming visitors to the site with sweetmeats indigenous to the village’s cuisine. However, the holiday weekend saw the sole ridge-top access to the site become choked with vehicular traffic with limited parking along the side of the road and absence of an adequate turning point.
Families were forced to foot it up to the lookout, too tired and inconvenienced to have cash in hand to purchase items. Some were en route to Maracas and Las Cuevas beaches and it was an impromptu decision to make the loop and visit the site.
It was interesting that families decided to have their picnic time around their vehicles here, trunks being full with food and drink. One driver passed the word around that Maracas Beach was already full so he was staying right there. Others followed his example and it turned out to be one long line of picnicking vehicles along the ridge. Older members of families chose not to venture up the distance to the lookout.
“Here is lookout enough!” granny quipped, as she enjoyed the view spread below.
Las Lapas lookout is now a popular stop for respite along the winding Arima-Blanchisseuse road. Vehicles travelling along this road and motorbikes and four-wheelers using the Las Pastora road from Lopinot all converge here to enjoy the view over the northern side of the Northern Range out to the Caribbean Sea, with the village of Morne La Croix nestled along a ridge-top below.
The Las Lapas lookout now resembles that along the North Coast Road to Maracas, a popular spot for viewing and enjoying the community’s cuisine.
Lookouts now claim their listing as sites of attraction on the tourism calendar. These are year round and cater for local as well as international visitors.
Lookout points such as those afforded by forts like Fort George, Fort King George and Fort Campbelton, and others facilitated by heights such as Flagstaff Hill, Castara, Speyside, Naparima Hill, North Post, Lady Young Road and Point Galera, among many others, are attracting the attention of people seeking strategic viewing points and breezy outdoor destinations to spend their time.