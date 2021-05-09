Our best line of defence

VACCINES are on everyone’s minds these days; a simple Google search of “Covid-19 vaccine” will yield more than one billion results. But how many among us gave much thought to vaccines before the coronavirus pandemic? And yet, vaccines have been our best defence against infectious and deadly diseases here in the Caribbean for more than 60 years.
Countless lives have been saved and diseases like smallpox and measles are not in our everyday vocabulary because here in the Caribbean getting vaccinated is not a matter of choice but a public health issue, said primary care physician Dr Visham Bhimull.
“Vaccines have improved our lives,”said Bhimull.
Because of our global movement and our ability to transmit diseases, fighting new infections goes beyond hygiene and diet, said Associate Professor of Biotechnology at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Nicole Ramlachan as she made her case in support of vaccines.
“There’s no way to control infectious diseases without vaccines,” said Ramlachan. “No amount of diet and exercise and immune building drugs is going to help. Vaccination is the only way.”
To understand the difference vaccines have made to global health, consider a time in history when immunisation was far from a reality.
When the Europeans first set foot in the New World, they brought with them more than animals and crops, they also brought diseases including bubonic plague, scarlet fever, measles and smallpox. With no immunity, the indigenous people didn’t stand a chance. Diseases spread and wiped out large portions of communities.
Centuries later British scientist Edward Jenner created the first reliable and safe vaccine against smallpox, said Bhimull. Jenner observed that milkmaids who had contracted cowpox would be spared smallpox infection whenever there was a local outbreak.
In an experiment in 1796 that changed the course of history, Jenner harvested cowpox pustule from a milkmaid and scratched it into the arm of an eight-year-old boy. He then attempted to infect the boy with smallpox which his immune system fought off. It confirmed that the first ever inoculation was a success. Less than 100 years later Louis Pasteur developed a vaccine for rabies and in the decades following that scientists created vaccines for measles, rubella, polio and tetanus.
Most of us have forgotten about diseases like diphtheria, whooping cough and mumps thanks to vaccines. The vaccines and booster shots babies receive ensure that diseases like measles and polio remain in the past.
More than 200 years after Jenner performed the first successful inoculation, vaccines remain one of our best defenses against diseases. That was proven again in 2009 when a new and more virulent strain of Influenza A led to the H1N1 pandemic.
New vaccines every year
A vaccine for H1N1 was developed and is now available at our health centres. Because of the tendency of viruses to change and mutate its genetic material and surface proteins, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies produce new vaccines every year to protect populations against the virus which has a higher mortality rate than the seasonal flu.
According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) the Caribbean has long been a leader among regions of the world as countries have applied high standards in the delivery of vaccination programmes.
While successfully maintaining a measles-free status since 1991, Carpha stated that the Caribbean has also been eradicated of endemic smallpox in 1971, polio in 1994 and rubella and congenital rubella syndrome in 2015. The Agency also noted that the health of the general public improved drastically with the vaccinations that allowed children to survive because they no longer developed measles infections.
If complacency steps in however, there can be a resurgence of diseases which is exactly what happened in the US two years ago. From January 1 to December 31 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the greatest number of measles cases in the US since 1992. The majority of cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.
What happened in the US served as a warning to other countries. Last year Carpha urged governments to continue to maintain their vaccine coverage as a matter or priority so that Ministries of Health across the region do not have to manage outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases like measles, while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
With 155 million cases of Covid-19 cases reported worldwide, vaccines are once again considered our best defence — a view shared by many. Before the Covid-19 vaccine became available, Bhimull predicted that we would not have a problem with anti-vaxxers in T&T since our health system has always revolved around vaccination programmes.
“Since I was a child, getting vaccinated was considered a normal thing and a part of our culture. Because it was always a public health issue, it has been ingrained in our primary health care system. Getting vaccinated is also a part of our legislation, no child can be permitted into a nursery or primary school without an immunisation card,”said Bhimull.
Aside from potable drinking water, one of the most important innovations of the human race is vaccination, added Bhimull.
“Without those innovations we wouldn’t be the advanced civilisation we are today. Without vaccines perhaps the human race would have been eradicated from the face of the earth - one wonders! That is the gravity of the situation,”said Bhimull.