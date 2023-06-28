Our flamingo

It was ebb tide and the main body of the river flowed swiftly out to sea while its volume at the sides circled the exposed mud flats and islets. Here and there, denuded logs and branches reared out of the water, stuck in the mud at the mouth of the river.
Under the shade of the mangroves on one of the islets, a flock of flamingos foraged, curved bills searching the mud for food. Long legs and necks complimented a height of about 152 centimetres, distinguishing them from other birds that were much smaller in size. Their bright pink colour added to their attraction, as all else paled in their presence.
They were unaware of the huge impact they were having on the birdwatchers making their way slowly and silently towards them.
This was the Caribbean flamingo Phoenicopterus ruber, also called pink flamingo, previously listed as a visitor to our shores. Colonies of these birds inhabit parts of the north coast of neighbouring Venezuela and they’re a major tourist attraction, especially at Morrocoy National Park, and several islands just offshore where they number in the thousands.
Here in Trinidad, our national bird, the scarlet ibis, has been given the distinction of being the top tourist attraction among avian populations in our brackish wetlands.
The flamingo is now breeding in the safety of these wetlands, and is said to be now an integral part of this natural environment.
We watched as juveniles fed alongside their parents, their coloration of grey and white not giving them the prominence of their parents in their habitat. In time, the small crustaceans, molluscs and other morsels they were ingesting would so reward them as they matured.
As our boat drew still closer to the flock, they turned to face one direction, juveniles and all. Rasping calls were made, as ever so slowly they began to wade in the direction they faced, keeping in a tight band all the while.
The flamingo is a wading bird and although the tide was changing, with parts of the channel deeper than other parts, somehow they managed to maintain their movement at one level as they instinctively used the shallower mudflats in their path.
Perhaps not comfortable with our close proximity to the flock, those at the front began to open their wings in preparation for flight. This was our cue to remain stationary. The river here was also too shallow for the boat to continue, anyway. We would have been risking getting stuck in the build-up of siltation until the tide came up enough to set us afloat.
At this point, the rain descended on us and we had to hunker down in the unprotected vessel.
It seemed that this was also an opportune moment for the birds to follow the example of those at the front. They all opened their wings and executed a running take-off before rising in unison into the air.
They chose not to gain much height, but did a semicircle and alighted in the shallows around another mangrove islet where they resumed their preening and feeding, as is their natural social custom.
The flamingo has not yet been listed as one of our indigenous avian species but enjoys automatic protective status as a resident on our land, according to the Conservation of Wild Life Act, Chapter 67:0—“An Act to make better provision for the Conservation of Wild Animal Life in Trinidad and Tobago.”