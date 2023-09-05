Our shame...

There is a triangle-shaped, open space in the centre of disorganised Princes Town that serves as the taxi hub for people living in the surrounding villages.
It is also the place where the campaigning politicians come to tell fables, the preachers come to shout, and where the homesick Venezuelans reconnect on evenings.
The local government council is responsible for this promenade and decorates it for significant holidays.
No one seems to notice the cheerful banners, or the triangle’s permanent resident—old man Jigs.
He has been there for at least 35 years, as permanent as a statue.
Jigs, odorous and ragged, bothers no one, leaves when prodded by police, and will beg nothing more than a cigarette and a light.
He survives by the graces of the townspeople who recall his younger life.
Born into a respected family just a few streets away, he was a gifted pupil of Cowen Hamilton Secondary School in Moruga, doing well enough to enter the apprenticeship programme at then-Texaco, Pointe a Pierre, where he worked as an instrumentation technician.
He is remembered for using some of that oil salary to buy treats for the neighbourhood children, of his close relationship with his sisters, and for his addiction to the card gamble down by the recreation ground pavilion near the fire station.
It is there that many a youth lost their way since this is where the ganja and ten-balls of poor-quality cocaine were sold and used.
Jigs blew his money, job and family. His parents died, sisters found new lives in North America. And the triangle became home.
Jigs, born around the time of our Independence, now has competition. Princes Town, the location of some of the richest and most successful businesspeople on the island, has never seen so many destitute people walking the streets.
There is an entire household— man, woman, three infant children—begging outside the bank, a mother and child from the Orinoco Delta with a pleading placard, a man from Cuba, a cocaine addict, alcoholics, mentally ill, an arsonist, a $40 prostitute.
Now, there are at least 14, a situation repeated across the island. San Fernando has all but ceded its promenade to the homeless and desperate. Port of Spain is no different.
The State seems incapable of helping. The police will not get involved.
Express journalists have been reporting on this shameful situation for years.
In March, in response to threats and attacks outside a Princes Town primary school by one deranged homeless man, the Minister of Education, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, said the ministry had no personnel who could remove such a person from the vicinity of the school, and school administration would rely on law enforcement to for his removal.
The Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, said the ministry did not have the capability to remove people off the streets, and the issue was a matter for the police since Social Welfare officers were not trained to handle anyone suffering from severe mental health issues.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said two years ago that it was working on a National Mental Health Information System to monitor diagnosis, use of restraints and involuntary admissions for mental health disorders across the country. That is still to be legislated.
This came after a former police welfare association spokesperson said that officers did not have the training to deal with those with mentally disorders and advised citizens not to call on police officers in cases where those with mental disabilities were acting aggressively.
And we couldn’t even save the worthiest case of all, that of Sanjay Rambharose, who was 19 when he witnessed the highway crossing death of his mother in Claxton Bay, and lost his mind.
Orphaned, Sanjay was separated from his nine-year-old brother who was placed in a home for children because State-owned homes do not accept children over 18.
And when Cox was asked about it, she assigned a social worker to his case. He was registered at a health facility to receive medical care. The ministry promised to assist in getting Sanjay to a home for persons over age 18, privately owned but assisted by the State. But nothing happened. Sanjay disappeared in April, again.
Eight years ago, lawyers for a group of Port of Spain homeless took the City Corporation to court for locking the gates to their “home” at Tamarind Square, a case they ultimately lost. But the presiding judge, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell, had this to say: “The reasons for the plight of the persons reduced to living in such circumstances are many and varied. However, what is certain is that in a society as small as ours, these persons are connected perhaps by less than six degrees of separation from each of us.
“Accordingly, this issue of street dwelling is a matter that requires urgent attention and it is a concern from which no member of society can feel absolved of responsibility. A nation’s greatness, according to Mahatma Ghandi, is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”
Jigs spent the last two weeks sitting and watching the Independence Day banners. We spent a few days watching him before approaching, to ask a some questions. His name is Elvis (surname given). He thinks he is 19 years old. He would be spending the night right there. And he wanted a cigarette. Nothing more.
What the law says
Alarmed by the police’s stance regarding the matter of the homeless, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) had to remind the police that according to TTPS Standing Order No. 33, Section 4, “A police officer shall render assistance on the following occasions:
(a) when required by a Mental Health Officer;
(b) when called upon by a member of the family, friend, legal guardian or relative of the mentally ill person;
(c) when a request is made by any member of the public.
The last time police got involved in Princes Town, a homeless man was beaten into the hospital, and made no report about it, upon discharge.