Overcome irritable bowel syndrome

By now, most of us have had some kind of introduction to what a healthy lifestyle looks like — balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, reduced stress levels and avoiding substance use — for example. Today we’re going to touch on digestive health.

If we want a balanced understanding about a healthy lifestyle, we must have a true understanding of and appreciation for our gut – that is, the group of organs forming the passageway from the mouth to the anus, mainly comprising the stomach, small intestines and large intestines.