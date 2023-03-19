Ozempic and eating disorders

Injectable prescription medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are in the news for their ability to help people lose weight.
Some experts are raising concerns that the increased spotlight on these medications could contribute to eating disorders.
Many people regain much of the weight they’ve lost after they stop using these medications, which can also lead to disordered eating and increased health risks.
Semaglutide, better known by the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, has been making headlines over the last several months for the medication’s ability to help people lose weight.
Only Wegovy is FDA-approved for weight loss, though many people, including celebrities and online influencers, have been taking Ozempic off-label for weight loss, too.
In fact, comedian Chelsea Handler says her doctor prescribed her Ozempic in case she wanted to lose five pounds and Elon Musk credited Wegovy for helping him lose weight.
Some experts say the conversation has its benefits. After all, trials, including a double-blind one in 2021, indicate that taking 2.4 mg of semaglutide once per week, combined with lifestyle changes, could help people lose weight.
“It’s important to discuss some of these medications that might aid in weight loss and how these medications are used,” says Dr Genna Hymowitz, PhD, licensed psychologist at Stony Brook Medicine and the director of bariatric and weight loss psychology. “These decisions can hopefully address misinformation and ensure these drugs are prescribed thoughtfully [as medically indicated].”
Still, the discussion became low-hanging fruit at the Oscars on March 12. During the broadcast, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the situation.
“When I look around at this room, I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’” Kimmel quipped.
Not everyone is laughing
The following day, British actress Jameela Jamil posted on her Instagram, “A lot of discourse about how skinny everyone is at the Oscars this year…a LOT..of people this year took weight loss injections…I’m not being judgmental. I just don’t want you to be triggered, or to make any sudden decisions, because of images of impossible standards that come about today.”
Though Hymowitz doesn’t deny the drug’s benefits for qualified patients, she agrees the discussion requires nuance.
“Sometimes, how these medications are portrayed in the media and particularly social media can be tricky, particularly if you have somebody who might be vulnerable to symptoms of disordered eating or already has body dissatisfaction,” Hymowitz says.
Why experts are
concerned about the focus
on new weight loss drugs
Disordered eating can present physically — rapid weight loss or gain or fluctuating weight. But there’s also a mental component.
“Eating disorders are brain disorders,” says Dr Nicole Garber, chief medical officer with Alsana, an eating disorder recovery community. “This means that someone can still be triggered with thoughts of weight loss when talking with friends, even if they avoid acting on certain behaviours.”
So, when someone brings Ozempic jokes at the Oscars or Wegovy in the news at dinner or while shopping with friends, they don’t mean harm. But it can make a person that’s vulnerable to or in recovery from an eating disorder think about weight, which can be unintentionally harmful.
Experts believe a significant issue is all the talk about weight loss and the desire to lose it — even those last 5 lbs. — and what it represents.
“The main issue is the focus on these medications for cosmetic reasons perpetuates this idea of weight stigma,” Hymowitz says. “It also brings us back to this thin ideal and the idea that individuals should be evaluated based on how they look.”
What’s more, not everyone needs to be on these weight loss drugs.
Wegovy is approved for chronic weight management for individuals who are either obese or overweight with a weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.
Ozempic is approved
for people with diabetes
That doesn’t mean the drugs won’t do what they’re designed to do — in part, suppress appetite — if someone who does not meet the qualifications is prescribed or gets their hands on them. And experts warn that’s not a good thing, particularly in people in recovery from or at risk for developing eating disorders.
“While eating disorders are complex and often do not have a single identifiable cause, many people who develop eating disorders report dieting as a precursor,” says Moser. “Knowing this, anyone prescribed weight loss drugs is at risk for the development of an eating disorder.”
—healthline.com