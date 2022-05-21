PADF launches ‘Pan to the Poet’ video series

On May 25, in marking African Liberation Day/Africa Day, the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) will launch the 2022 Pan African FestivalTT Commemorating Emancipation (PAFTT).

The ESCTT celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, with the theme “Commemorating 30 Years of Transformation and Resilience”. The organisation has planned a unique Festival for 2022, which will utilise the experiences of the last two years of on-line activities.