PAHO advises: Avoid travelling and large gatherings

A black cake for a ham. Four pounds of sorrel for two chickens. Chicken foot souse for curtains for your house.

That is the comical barter system veteran soca act Bass is proposing this Christmas with his new parang soca jam “Parang Sou Sou” (PSS).

Bass aka Trilo G (Adrian Hackshaw) said he sat and looked on as large sections of the population invested in a series of so called “sou sou” pyramid schemes. He decided to have fun with the concept of investing in the “flower plans” in the hope of “jumping in the water” and having your flower “bloosoom”.