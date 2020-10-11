PAHO: Recent Covid spikes mainly among young people

Nailah Blackman and Medz Boss are proving right the saying less is more.

Nailah and Medz (Joseph Ollievere) “Say Less” on the Bad Summer Riddim is currently the hottest song on the island. The video project for the track has already amassed nearly a million views. But more importantly, the soca meets dancehall anthem has bridged a gap between the traditional mainstream and evolving emerging underground sound of Trinidad and Tobago.