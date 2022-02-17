Pan Sancoche bubbles on Savannah big stage

The pan drought is over. After two years of silence the sweet sound of steel will flow abundantly, tomorrow evening, at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
Aptly billed as “Pan Sancoche”, the showcase is a tasty broth of 28 band -15 single pan and 13 small conventional, from all around T&T.
Together they will play a wide array of calypso classics form the musical vaults of the late Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) and Roaring Lion (Rafael De Leon), as well as from the catalogues of contemporary stalwarts Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson), Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste).
The Savannah Grand Stand is designated a safe zone for the event and is only accessible by vaccinated ticketholders. All pannists must also be fully vaccinated to perform and each band will be given eight minutes on stage. Showtime is 4 p.m.
Carenage’s Stardust has the honour of taking first use of a public, live, in-person pan stage since Panorama 2020. The Simeon Superville-arranged Point Cumana orchestra have selected a Sparrow medley for the occasion and will play the calypso king’s “Drunk and Disorderly”, “Rose”, “Melda” before closing their set with Stalin’s “Feeling to Party”.
Superville said while the band is excited to return to the Savannah stage they are “surprised and a bit pressured” about being asked to open the show.
“We are very excited to actually return to the stage after such a long time, but we didn’t expect to open. Truth be told we are feeling a bit pressured because us starting the show means we will be setting the tone,” Superville told the Express during a phone call yesterday.
The charismatic arranger, however, says come show time on Saturday, Stardust will be ready to jam and proudly fly their flag.
“This is not the first time we have opened a show and it means we have to put in the extra effort to make sure we are tight and ready. It is a nice feeling to be back and we have to do our best to set that tone because the bands coming after us coming jamming,” Superville said.
Curepe’s Northolus Steel Orchestra, meanwhile, will be the first small conventional band to make use of the Savannah stage. Led by Arthur “Polo” Peters, the band will open with Lord Nelson’s “All Ah We Is One Family” before breaking down into Natasha Wilson’s “One Day” and Johnny King’s “Appreciation”. The band will close their eight-minute set with Maestro’s (Cecil Hume) “Bionic Man”.
Northolus manager Natalie Peters says “the players are excited” to finally hit the Savannah stage.
“I myself, I’m excited because as a small band we made it to the semifinal every year but we never made it to a final. This is not a competition, yes, but this is something different for us and we can only go up from here with the experience,” Peters said.
To protect and ramajay
Intriguingly, the country’s armed forces will have the final play in both categories on the night of pan’s big return to the spotlight.
T&T Police Service Steel Orchestra will close off the single pan category with a performance entitled “Tribute to the People”. Arranger Kern Sumerville says the piece takes the listener through a spiritual journey that includes African Shango and East Indian elements. It includes works from the late Andre Taker and Sundar Popo, as well Ella Andall, Black Stalin, Brother Marvin (Selwyn Demming), Sonny Mann, Drupatee Ramgoonai and Machel Montano.
“It’s a concert and not a competition. So, I put my mindset in concert mode. To me, personally, it was more spiritual, it’s a mixture of dedication. I started with Black Stalin’s ‘Play One’ for all those we lost. I also included Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore’s ‘Pan by Storm’. Ken was a really good friend of mine and I still personally grieve his loss,” Sumervile said during a phone call with the Express yesterday.
The title-winning police arranger said he has included East Indian elements into the performance to demonstrate the true call for unity that the pan must continue to represent.
“Songs like Brother Marvin’s ‘Jahaji Bhai’, Sonny Mann’s ‘Lotayla’ and Machel and Drupatee’s ‘Real Unity’ signify that we must come together. Two years of Covid and we haven’t really done anything to see our brothers and sisters keep up. Everybody about the money thing but we have come together and help who are in need,” Sumerville added.
T&T Defence Force, meanwhile, will bring up the rear with what promises to be a show of true pan force. The army will play Nelson’s “Disco Daddy”, Roaring Lion’s “Papa Chunks”, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires’ “Soki, Soki” and Edwin Yearwood’s “All Aboard”.
Eighty-three steel outfits registered for Pan Trinbago’s Taste of Carnival 2022 events including 16 large, 23 medium, 23 small and 27 single pan bands. After three days of auditions the pan body selected 15 single pan and 12 conventional bands for Saturday’s showcase.
Pan Trinbago will also soon reveal the selected medium and large bands for their second event “Musical Showdown in De Big Yard”, which is carded for February 26.
Several additional cash incentives will be awarded on Saturday based on performances. These include Best Performing Band, People’s Choice, and the Best Flag Waver. Patrons can also participate as there will be a prize for the best dressed male and female in retro outfits.
Tickets are available at the NCC ticket booth, Queen’s Park Savannah, and NCC head office, Gray Street.
Pan in de Sancoche order of appearance:
Single Pan Bands
1. Stardust
2. Blanka 47
3. Curepe Polyphonics
4. Platinum
5. Pan Elites
6. Shades In Steel
7. Marsicans
8. Gonzales Sheikers
9. D’Original Woodbrook Modernaires
10. San Juan All Stars
11. La Famille United
12. Brimblers
13. World Wide Steel Orchestra
14. T&T Fire Service
15. T&T Police Service
Small Conventional Bands
1. Northolus
2. Nu Stars
3. Old Tech Steel Orchestra
4. Musical Gems
5. Simple Song
6. Kalomo Kings
7. La Horquetta Pan Groove
8. Fascinators Pan Symphony
9. Tamana Pioneers
10. St Margaret’s Super Stars
11. Arima Golden Symphony
12. Roadblock
13. T&T Defence Force