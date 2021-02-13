Paramin, a seat of cultural diversity

“I know you’ve never been this high. But I hope the feeling makes you smile” - Kalpee feat. The Paramin Blue Devils, “Paramin High”.
We are elevating to 150 metres above sea level overlooking Port-of-Spain and the entire island it seems like. The lyrics of musical artiste, Kalpee’s, “Paramin High” from the radio in my 4 x 4 pick-up is so fitting for my treacherous but terrific trek to the paradise of Paramin.
“Wow, I feel I in the sky for real,” my friend, Tennille Alleyne screams out in awe and delight. I can’t talk much as I am concentrating on driving. Sharp corners, uphill and then downhill. I must admit that people from Paramin are some of the greatest drivers because this route is not for the faint-hearted. Yet amidst the careful clutch controls and heart-stopping stops, the precipice paradise of Paramin is worth all the effort as I haven’t even made it to my final destination of La Vapeur Estate and already I am enamoured by pretty Paramin, laced with so much history and rich traditions.
Many people know Paramin for parang, indigenous food, as a farming hub (almost everyone has a chive garden), the Paramin blue devils at Carnival and more.
As I turn into the driveway of the La Vapeur Estate, I add another one to my list: the mystical allure of mist that scatters the mountain landscape… “The days are misty. Sometimes it’s hard to see clearly, I hope you like the scenes it creates,” Andrew Romany, owner of La Vapeur (along with his wife Gizelle Romany) exudes.
Alleyne and I speak loudly in delight. We are enthused by the cottage that awaits us; it sits majestically like a Paramin parang queen atop a hill which overlooks a peeping sea bordered by forest trees climbing into the mist. “Gosh; look at this place,” Alleyne says ecstatically as we learn that Vapeur actually means “mist” in French. We walk into the neat cottage with all amenities including walls and windows skilfully made of glass such that you get the ambience of the outdoors while still nestled inside. So many enthralling escapes inside a cabin. Alleyne, a selfie queen, starts snapping away as I sit back to discover the back story of Paramin and La Vapeur Estate.
“The Estate is located at the summit of one of the three highest peaks in Trinidad and Tobago. It is part of the rural farming community of Paramin in northwest, Trinidad. The community, located just above the exclusive residential communities of Moka, Maraval is known for its chives, pimentos and other seasoning herbs as well as for its strong French Creole and Spanish roots (it is a major venue for Parang music during the Christmas season and offers a full Patois mass at the Paramin Roman Catholic church on the Sunday before Carnival),” Romany begins.
A beautiful story encapsulated in an enchanting tight-knit community known for its sociable residents, “long-time” lifestyle and breathtaking city and sea views unfolds... I soon realise that La Vapeur is undoubtedly the perfect ambassador to its motherland. Perhaps it’s because Romany, an IT technician was born and raised in Paramin and his wife, Gizelle, a former reporter and communications specialist, was born with a love for “the bush”.
“I am happiest when I am surrounded by trees,” she tells me and then she shares an intimate memory of how it all began. “It was 2010. We were still dating when Andrew took me to the site which at the time was heavy forest. As we hiked under the canopy he shared his dream and I fell in love with the simplicity of his idea and decided to do everything I could to help him achieve it.” I muse at how she fell in love with her future mate under the canopy while her husband smiles and then concludes our introduction for day one: “La Vapeur Estate offers our guests a chance to have a deeper engagement with the community and learn of its folklore, foods and traditions while living in harmony with the environment.”
On day two I testify to the talk. A slice of heaven embodied in a sunset scene creeping into the bedroom starts my morning and some sumptuous sweetbread made by Julia a culinary connoisseur from Paramin, complete with “cocoa tea”, adds the icing to my experience. Later in the day I explore the terrain through bird watching, a short hike and waterfall adventure. Imagine I would escape to other islands to enjoy these moments which exist right here in my homeland.
In the evening as we walk along the mountainside, three children are walking their dog. They smile and ask if I am from the village. A man with a bunch of green fig shouts in the distance- “Freshly pick fig fuh yuh, sister!” While, a woman in her gallery paints a scenic silhouette against the backdrop of the most sensuous sunset I have ever seen.
Day three, regrettably our last day, arrives and soon we are packing to leave the resplendent La Vapeur Estate. We commend the hosts for an amazing experience. Gaping at the cottage as we walk to the van, it seems almost an architectural miracle that such an abode can be established in topography such as the Paramin hills but somehow the Romanys strike gold with their innovative prowess.
“It was always Andrew’s dream to be in the hospitality industry as an accommodation provider. He wanted to create a space where people could enjoy nature and relax, however, because of the finances required to start a small hotel, the dream seemed unattainable,” Mrs Romany declares. She continues- “We faced many challenges and disappointments along the way, which shaped the end result. We wanted to keep as many of the trees on the land as possible. Where we were forced to fell trees they were hardwood and we used the lumber in the framing of the cabins. We also did not want to change or scar the landscape; our preference was to work with the natural curves of the land. And so we took the time to get to know the land, visiting early in the morning to catch the sunrise, spending days getting a feel for the landscape to find the perfect spot for a building. Instead of designing something to host groups of tourists, we were inspired by the land to build something that was cosy; a private getaway reflective of our love for each other and the area. Andrew designed the plans and with the help of an open-minded contractor who specialises in building homes in Paramin we got started.”
While the Covid-19 pandemic has hindered the usually large international patronage to the haven for anyone desiring a natural, relaxing experience, the closure of international borders due to Covid actually increased the interest of many local tourists to the La Vapeur Estate which is listed on TripAdvisor. Local tourists like Alleyne and me.
And so as we bid farewell to Paramin to start our drive back to the reality of no Carnival, no travels to faraway lands and far from normal life pre Covid-19, strangely, it doesn’t feel as devastating as before. With spots like La Vapeur and Paramin, I have discovered a high above the sky and yes, Kalpee, it does make me smile.