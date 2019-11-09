Parang Parang!!!

The parang fraternity is in high spirits this month as the Yuletide season once again brings this art form into the spotlight.
The Sensational Sammy Sound Company welcomed the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) as the title sponsor for the third annual “Baila Baila” Parang Event, scheduled for this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Jenny’s Ranch, Demarara Road in Arima.
An experienced DJ/radio personality and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the industry, Herbert Marcelle aka “Sensational Sammy” is proud to host the “Baila Baila” parent event annually as a showcase of some of the best talents in the parang and soca parang industry.
This event is a staple of the community and promises patrons will experience an exotic country-style ranch ambience with succulent roast pork cooked on site and non-stop entertainment from top acts, including: Mucho Tempo, Voces Jovenes, Solo Para Ti, Una Sola Voz, La Mansion, Los Sonidos, Shurwayne Winchester, Myron B and Iwer George. Wild meat will be on sale along with a fully stocked bar. Secured parking and security. Tickets are available at all NLCB booths.
“Having worked with some of the industry’s finest,” said Marcelle, “I pride myself on being able to demonstrate a natural talent for reaching out to both junior and senior audiences, thus offering a fresh and dynamic approach to the world of entertainment. With a rich blend of experience in radio, I have earned a reputation amongst executives, peers and listeners alike as someone who brings new dynamics into broadcasts and remains in-tune with the public’s needs and wants, providing the highest level of efficiency within the organization, while also supplying the best in entertainment - whether prerecorded or live on stage. ‘Baila Baila’ is a celebration of this rich legacy and cultural heritage, so I must give thanks to NLCB for coming on board as our title sponsor this year.”
The National Parang Association also recently received a generous donation from the National Lotteries Control Board towards the staging of the National Parang Festival 2019.
NLCB events manager, Susan Worrell described the genre as “the musical embodiment of the Trinbago Christmas spirit” and thanked the association for “preserving and continuing to showcase this vibrant and engaging cultural artform”.
She said: “What is a Trini or Tobago Christmas without parang? That’s like pastelles with no raisins or black cake with no rum. The National Lotteries Control Board takes great pride in supporting our cultural art forms and The National Parang Festival is definitely deserving of our support, encouragement and patronage. We look forward to a blessed, bountiful and entertaining season...” The official festival kicks off on November 15 with “Parang at the Cave” to be held at the Kaiso Blues Cafe in Port of Spain from 8 p.m. On November 16, the action shifts to the National Parang Association Headquarters, located at 22 Hollis Avenue, Arima for an “Instrumental Showdown” from 8 p.m.
Then, on November 22 it’s back to Port of Spain for “Parang En El Cafe” at Kaiso Blues Cafe from 8 p.m. and on November 23 and November 24 it’s all about “Long Live The Tradition” at the Preysal Primary and High schools, respectively in Couva from 9 a.m. To round off the month of November, the parang action continues on November 30 with “House Parang” at Skiffle Pan Theatre in San Fernando from 8 p.m. and just before Christmas, the festival will close on December 14 with a grand finale at the Arima Velodrome from 8 p.m.
However, Parang lovers can still enjoy a lagniappe session on January 4 entitled “Lewah Les Rois” at the National Parang Association Headquarters in Arima from 6 p.m.