Parang soca maestro’s music will live forever

Dust off the Yuletide “Paint Brush”, get the rum bottle “Cork in Her Hand” and tell “Alexander” to prepare because the music of Kenny J is returning to the stage this weekend.
Several contemporaries of the late parang soca maestro will take to the stage to perform gems from Kenny’s extensive Christmas catalogue.
By the time you read this the cast, which includes double entendre master Rome (Jerome Precilla), parang soca queen Marcia Miranda, calypsonian Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins), parang queen Alicia Jaggasar, Calypso Nite (Myron Bruce), crooner Marilyn Williams and Eddie Charles, among others, would have already performed to a sold-out audience at The Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando.
Tonight they continue the tribute to the man they openly call “the nicest man in parang” tonight at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.
Kenny J, born Kenwrick Joseph, lost his battle with Covid-19 on January 2. He was 69. Apart from his Yuletide contributions he would be long remembered for his strong calypso credentials, having placed second in the 1990 National Calypso Monarch competition with his selections “Addicted to Sweet Soca” and “Leave She”. The following year, he placed third in the National Young Kings Calypso competition, with “Praying for T&T” and “Drug Abuse is Destructive”.
“It doesn’t feel good at all. I really miss him,” Miranda told the Kitcharee, on Friday, when asked about her first Christmas season without seeing Kenny J on the circuit.
Miranda said the last time she saw Kenny was at a virtual concert taping last Christmas and as always, they exchanged in playful banter.
“I had just come off the stage and he was going on and he say ‘aye how yuh goin girl’ and I say take it easy and leave back some of the money for me nah,” Miranda quipped.
“Kenny loved that kinda ole talk,” Miranda continued.
“He was great fun to be around. Backstage we would cross each other and he like kicksing, he like his jokes. Truly a fun person to be around, he made waiting around (to perform) easier and the season fun for us,” Miranda recalled.
Turning 20 minutes into six hours
Myron B, meanwhile, recalled Kenny’s unique skill of turning a quick recording session into a marathon “ole talk” session.
“Kenny, he was such an amazing human being. He always walking with fruits from his yard and will ask yuh ‘yuh like fruits?’. A session that should take 20 minutes will end up into six hours just ole talking with a good vibes and energy,” Myron said through an audible smile when he spoke via phone to the Kitcharee on Friday.
Kenny stood out immediately to a young Myron B when he was first making his way on the parang soca circuit because of his willingness to openly share his platform, expertise and advice.
“Kenny was one of the first people within the top tier that came and embraced Myron and on two levels. He came in studio and produce with me and invited me into the upper tier where he existed. You know how calypso and soca could be a fight-down as soon as they see someone coming to threaten the space? Kenny was the opposite,” Myron said.
Kenny would later trust Myron to secure his musical legacy entrusting an extensive project of redoing his music videos to the young content creator. They were able to complete music videos for Kenny’s classics “Paint Brush” and “Hole” before the pandemic brought a halt to production.
“As soon as we were going to do “Alexander” and “Cork in Her Hand” Covid hit. In 2021 we connected to restart the project. We last chatted at Sweet 100 FM ting in Estate 101, week after that he was in hospital,” Myron added, his voice trailing off.
A mentor and friend
Rome recalled Kenny J a mentor, during a recent WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee. Rome and Kenny shared an especially close bond because of their similar approaches to music. Christmas simply won’t be the same without him, Rome lamented.
“This is the first Christmas we going to have without Kenny. He was a great friend of mine. He was a mentor. He was an inspiration to me, in terms of my music, that double entendre I do. I missing him,” Rome said.
Apart from this weekend’s planned celebrations Rome says he will honour Kenny at his “Parang with Rome” concert on December 18 at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, Valsayn.
“I’m doing a tribute to Kenny J this year in Parang With Rome. We will have Joshua Regrello on pan and I will sing his (Kenny J’s) songs. I will also continue to mention Kenny J anywhere I go and everywhere I perform because he has definitely played a big part in me developing my career. Thanks Kenny, we miss you!” Rome said.
Above all, Myron says, Kenny J understood the role he needed to play on his leg of the cultural journey of T&T.
“He singlehandedly understood the assignment as a cultural practitioner of creating works in the space, but leaving room to pull others into the space. He would call others to see if they were getting work and pull them on gigs he was going. The void he has left I could only try to emulate what he was and represent off stage and what he meant,” an emotional Myron added.
Miranda said every parang soca fan wanting to honour Kenny’s legacy must understand one thing: his love for people.
“The most important thing is to remember him as someone who love to see people happy and someone who always made the situation lighter. There was never any tension when Kenny was around, his laughter was just too infectious,” Miranda concluded with a knowing laugh.