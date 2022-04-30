A debut novel described by the judges as “rollicking, enjoyable, and at times incredibly moving” is named the outstanding Caribbean book of the past year.

Pleasantview, the first book by Trinidad and Tobago’s Celeste Mohammed, is the winner of the overall 2022 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, which comes with a cash award of TT$10,000, sponsored by One Caribbean Media, the region’s largest media house.