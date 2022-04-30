It was a time of new beginnings for both Barbara King and me. We lived on the same compound in St. Augustine and were having our first babies. As we got to know each other, we discovered how much we had in common, especially in our focus on conscious parenting.
I was in the early years of a private practice that was particularly focused on guiding parents in raising their children lovingly and respectfully while also caring for themselves and gathering a support system around them. Barbara and Marilyn Robb, our other cofounder, were teaching in a primary school across the road from where we lived, and we discovered that we shared similar concerns about parents. We spent many days exploring our observations and concerns of how parents were coping, took our ideas back to our specific areas of work, and tried to improve how to provide care and support.
As our babies grew and began to step out, so did our efforts to support parents. We began to develop our burgeoning ideas and formulate a more structured approach in the form of a parenting newsletter. We gathered relevant materials and wrote articles to provide information and support. Barbara typed them up on her Mac, and we printed and copied for distribution to parents in our network. We delivered talks on parenting skills, and provided guidance, support and advocacy.
I was driven by my strong desire to work with parents and our common desire to provide parents with a structure and a place where they could get information, advice and support in their parenting roles. We worked together and individually to help understand parents’ and children’s needs and to provide the knowledge we had as parents and as professionals in our individual fields.
It was a labour of love that encountered many roadblocks, but also many high points, as parents eagerly accessed the information and engaged in numerous conversations about their roles as parents and people.
One of our major high points was the receipt of our first funding from the Canadian High Commission. This was excellent and fulfilling validation that we were on the right path. This allowed us to produce official newsletters and distribute to schools and individual parents. We kept growing in so many ways as the need for our outreach increased. It was an amazing experience to be able to set up our first office in Arima in 2003. At times, we asked ourselves, “Are we really doing this? Are we really here?” and were proud to answer with a resounding “Yes!” We had plans for so much more, and it was really a good feeling that this was real business, that we had a place, an address that we can share with people, that we exist and provide counselling and support services to parents.
Our ideas continued to grow and blossom as we explored what we would like to see happen in the lives of parents and families in Trinidad and Tobago. We developed a wish list of services we wanted to develop and advocate for parents. For instance: families being able to access essential services more easily to help the mother to care for herself and a newborn baby and fostering the child’s development and well-being, especially in the first year of life.
We wanted to advocate and develop programmes for parents to enhance their knowledge about child development and knowing when to seek help.
We wanted to see the development of parent-child advocates who could provide support and guidance on issues of concerns, such as domestic violence, forms of abuse and neglect, and socioeconomic issues. Most parents were not aware of the effects that abuse had on child development and behaviour and on their own their parenting style. We wanted to be able to support parents and children in their journey of life.
We wanted to see the development of a parenting information bank in the country that is easily accessible and known to parents.
One piece of advice I would give to those who are considering being parents is to get as much information as you can about parenting and child development. Just as you would train for a career, start thinking about what it would be like to be a parent. Here are some tips:
Observe parents and children. Ask them questions and get to know what parenting would be like. Attend workshops and ask the questions to the professionals.
Deliberately read about child development. Consciously take that approach so that when you become a parent you are knowledgeable and consciously aware. You want to be able to step back and look at what’s happening around you so that you can make the best decisions.
Develop a good support system, not necessarily your mother or father, but people who you know can support you and your children emotionally and socially. The also applies to those of you who are already parents.
Parenting is a lovely experience and has many rewards, but it requires a lot of work, commitment and consciousness. When we can relate to our children in healthy ways and develop positive means to cope with our daily challenges, our children are able to grow, make and correct their mistakes and become better people, healthy and successful citizens, and by extension, are not dependent on us, but able to care for us in our old age. And most of all, they have healthy, fun and wonderful relationships with us.