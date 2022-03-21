Pargass wins Gold

CAFRA TT (The Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action) member Gaietry Pargass has been awarded the Medal for the Development of Women (Gold), as part of the Government’s National Awards 2021.
Early years
Pargass grew up in Orange Field in Central Trinidad, a community that included many women and men who were employed in Caroni Ltd. She studied Agriculture at UWI, and as a young agricultural officer at the Crop Research Station in Centeno, her interactions with women farmers and rural women kindled an early social consciousness of the plight of women.
She became involved in advocacy on national issues regarding women’s rights, while bringing to bear her perspective on Indian, rural and working-class women.
This led her to the study of law and human rights, which strengthened her activism with feminist organisations, her commitment to public education and training, her legislative and policy work with Government, and her consultancy work with regional and international agencies.
Contribution to feminist movement building
Pargass was a founding and/or active member of three feminist organisations, which have helped to shape and inform the struggle for women’s rights and gender equality in the Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean over the past four decades.
The Concerned Women for Progress (CWP), founded in 1980, was the first “second wave” feminist organisation in the country that fought for women’s rights as workers, and lobbied for laws to address rape, incest and other forms of gender-based violence in the society.
The group, founded in 1983, raised awareness on the media’s objectifying of women, and violence against women and children in the society.
Pargass has also been an active member of the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA), since its founding in 1985 to the present.
In 1988, she coordinated the ILSA/CAFRA regional survey of legal services available to women in the Caribbean, as part of a Latin American and Caribbean study. This led to the development of CAFRA’s regional projects on “Women’s Rights and the Law,” and “Gender and Human Rights.”
As a human rights lawyer, Pargass contributed pro bono to CAFRA’s advocacy, public awareness-raising and community interventions on issues including: violence against women and children; and gender, human rights and the law.
Legal adviser to the Government
Pargass’ activism in the feminist movement inspired her commitment to working in the public sector. She was appointed as legal adviser in the Ministry of Social Development from 1991–1996. Upon returning to Government after years of teaching and consultancy work, she was appointed as legal consultant in the Ministry of Gender, Youth and Child Development in 2012, a position she continued to hold in the Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs). Since 2017, she has held the post of senior legal adviser.
In these capacities, Pargass brought to bear her knowledge and understanding of feminist issues from her activism at the national, regional and international levels. Her technical support to the government’s team of ministers and senior officials, among others, has contributed to the development of key laws and policies on women’s rights, gender equality, gender-based violence, and children’s rights and protection.
Pargass has also served on various Cabinet-appointed and Inter-Ministerial committees tasked with addressing issues of gender equality, child development and protection, and juvenile crime and delinquency. And she has conducted numerous public education/sensitisation sessions on legislation related to women and children.
National, regional and international human rights expert
During the 1990s, Pargass represented CAFRA at key United Nations world conferences. She attended the Preparatory Committee meeting of the UN World Conference on Human Rights in Geneva in 1992, which first articulated the now commonly held concept of ‘women’s rights as human rights’. She was a member of the team convened by the Southern feminist network, Development Alternatives with Women for a New Era (DAWN), to attend the UN World Summit for Social Development, held in Copenhagen in March 1995. And she served as CAFRA’s representative on the Trinidad and Tobago government’s delegation at the UN Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing in 1995.
She has also been a gender and human rights consultant, and has worked with governments in the region (British Virgin Islands, Saba, Trinidad and Tobago); tertiary institutions (The University of the West Indies); and inter-governmental organisations such as the Organisation of American States (OAS), Commonwealth Secretariat, and UN agencies (ECLAC, ILO, PAHO, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNIFEM, and UN Women).
She has served as the Trinidad and Tobago Expert on the Follow-up Mechanism to the Belem do Para Convention (MESCEVI), the regional Convention that monitors gender-based violence against women in the Americas, since 2015 up until recently.
Her role as the local counterpart attorney for Indravani Ramjattan, and the historic ruling of Trinidad and Tobago’s Court of Appeal in accepting ‘battered woman syndrome’ as a defence, set a precedent and has contributed to a deeper appreciation of the phenomenon of domestic violence in the society and globally.
As a well-known Trinidad and Tobago gender and human rights advocate, Pargass’ knowledge, experience and expertise has been sought after at national, regional and international conferences, meetings and seminars on issues including: child marriage, corporal punishment, domestic work and workers, gender-based violence, human rights, sexual harassment, sexual offences, women’s leadership, and young offenders. In addition, she has served as a part-time lecturer in “Law and Social Work,” and “Human Rights Law” at The UWI.
A debt of gratitude is owed to Pargass for her path-breaking contributions to women’s and children’s rights over the past 40 years.