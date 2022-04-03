Parkinson’s disease: What you need to know

WHAT do Michael J Fox, Muhammad Ali and Ozzy Osbourne have in common? They were all diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease — the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Here in T&T the disease has already hit close to home for many. However misunderstandings concerning the symptomology or implications of the disease persist.
To mark the start of Parkinson’s Awareness month, the Express spoke with consultant neurologist Dr Avidesh Panday who explained the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the treatment options that are available and the very basic steps patients can take to improve their symptoms.
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition where there is selective loss of a part of the brain — substantia nigra — which results in a loss of certain neurotransmitters, specifically dopamine. This results in accelerated degeneration of the nerve cells and the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, he explained.
Parkinson’s is similar to Alzheimer’s disease in that they are both neurodegenerative conditions but with different symptoms.
Panday can say definitively that there are a lot of patients in T&T living with Parkinson’s disease.
“As our population ages, we will see a growing prevalence of this condition because the longer you live the more likely it is that there will be degeneration of certain parts of the brain which will lead to the development of Parkinsonism,”said Panday.
While Parkinson’s is more commonly seen in patients in their late 50s, early 60s, the fact is that it can occur at earlier ages, said Panday. At his clinic, the consultant neurologist sees patients with Parkinson’s in their 30s.
Parkinson’s disease is just one subtype of a large umbrella of disorders known as “parkinsonism”. There are two broad categories of symptoms, the first category is known as motor symptoms and the second is non-motor symptoms.
The motor symptoms are stiffness, slowing down (known as bradykinesia) and shakes also known as tremors which manifest as gait impairment and falls.
The non-motor symptoms are sleep disorders, constipation, cognitive impairment and hallucinations, added Panday. Contrary to popular belief, tremors are not the defining feature of Parkinson’s disease.
The vast majority of people who seek neurology consultation for Parkinson’s come to Panday’s clinic with a tremor but in most cases after further examination, it was concluded that their tremors were as a result of another condition — not Parkinson’s.
Parkinson is a slowing
down of movement
The key hallmark feature that one must have in order to meet the criteria of Parkinson’s is a slowing down of movement, stressed Panday. He described a real-life scenario to help people understand how symptoms of Parkinson’s are manifested.
“A person may notice that they are a bit slow in their movements and slow while doing tasks, then they notice a slowing of their gait, they start to walk differently — in other words their strides are no longer long, they’re shorter.
It might be a bit of a challenge to turn on their side while in bed, they might be walking and trying to turn a corner and become off balance, at that time they may or may not start developing tremors.
These are usually some of the earliest signs,” he explained.
In many cases neurologists don’t need a CT scan or an MRI to diagnose Parkinson’s; the diagnosis of the disease revolves around supportive history, clinical examination and most importantly the response to medication, said Panday.
Once a patient has the characteristics of Parkinson’s disease, Panday treats them with medication containing dopamine and once there has been clear improvement in symptoms — then that fulfills the criteria and proves beyond a doubt that the patient has Parkinson’s.
No cure
There are many “fancy” tests like a Dopamine Spect Scan which would be useful in confirming a diagnosis, but that is not readily available and it is not in routine use.
In most patients who respond to treatment, there is generally a period whereby the symptoms are well managed and there is an improvement in their quality of life. However, the disease will continue to progress. There is no cure for Parkinson’s.
“There are some patients where there is a rapid progression of symptoms, but generally speaking Parkinson’s is a very slowly progressive neurodegenerative condition, in some people it may progress in eight to 12 years, in others 15 -20 years,”said Panday.
The cornerstone of treatment is a medication called levodopa/carbidopa. Many patients use varying preparations of this drug, in varying doses and in varying frequencies.
There are other medications which are used to augment these drugs and in certain select patients there are other medications that can be used.
There are also some advanced treatment options: neuro stimulation modalities such as deep brain stimulation or focused ultrasound treatment but in the grand scheme of things, it’s only beneficial in a small subset of patients worldwide, said Panday.
Physical exercise has been clinically proven to improve symptoms, specifically balance, coordination and overall mobility, he said.
“In fact for many people in the early stages of Parkinson’s, physical exercise has been shown to be almost as useful as medication. These include non-contact boxing (shadow boxing) and bicycle riding. Stretching before and after these exercises have been clinically proven to be very beneficial. No patient with Parkinson’s should be without some sort of exercise routine,” he said
If you suspect that you or a loved one may have Parkinson’s or parkinsonism, have it checked out as soon as possible, urged Panday.
“There are certain strategies that can be beneficial if an early diagnosis is made so that you could enjoy a reasonably high quality of life, for a longer period rather than waiting for advanced disease to set in,” he said.