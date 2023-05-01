IN May 2015, significant amounts of oil were discovered off the coast of Guyana. The latest estimates show over 11 billion barrels of oil now in the nation’s reserves. As impressive as these numbers are, Guyana is still only in the first quartile of its exploration phase, and is expected to exceed a production of over 350,000 barrels of oil per day by the year 2030. However, a discovery of this magnitude also has its challenges. One of the most significant has been finding a way to train its citizens for this new and lucrative industry.
To bridge this knowledge gap, UWI, St Augustine, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), and the University of Guyana (UG) embarked on a project to give Guyanese students the training for the country’s budding oil and gas industry. Two programmes were created: an Associate of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering offered by UG in collaboration with UTT and a Master of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering offered by the UWI in collaboration with UG.
“When the commercial oil discovery was made in 2015, a team of us that included then-principal of The UWI, Clement Sankat, travelled to Guyana to meet with the Guyanese prime minister and representatives from the Guyanese Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Education and University of Guyana to discuss the potential role that The UWI could play in this discovery,” says Prof Andrew Jupiter, a key player in T&T’s energy sector, and the coordinator of the Petroleum Studies Unit in the Department of Chemical Engineering at UWI, St Augustine.
Prof Jupiter says, “It was decided that The UWI should play a pivotal role in education because we have a well-established programme in Petroleum Engineering. We are able to provide the technical expertise needed by the Guyanese students.”
The project was spearheaded by Prof Jupiter and Prof Raffie Hosein, head of the Department of Chemical Engineering. The first steps towards the offering of the master’s programme began not long after the initial discovery, when Prof Jupiter and a team went to Guyana to discuss the potential role The UWI could play in education towards the development of the oil and gas industry.
After further talks in Guyana, and a visit of the Guyanese contingent to Trinidad to meet with the lecturers and tour the facilities at the St Augustine Campus, it was agreed that the Master’s in Petroleum Engineering would be delivered through The UWI in partnership with UG. UG would provide accommodation for the students while the lectures would be given by the academic staff from UWI St Augustine.
An agreement was signed between then-campus principal Prof Brian Copeland and principal of UG Prof Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith, on January 25, 2019. The programme officially commenced on August 31, 2019.
In-person and online learning
“I wanted the programme to begin on [T&T] Independence Day so that it would be a really memorable day for us,” says Prof Hosein, who was the programme’s first official lecturer. “We had ten students who had registered for the programme, eight of whom were on scholarships through the Guyanese government. The plan was to provide the students with an intensive week of in-person classes before the semester began to help them gain a solid foundation in the course material.”
After these face-to-face classes, Prof Hosein and his colleagues returned to Trinidad to begin lectures at the St Augustine campus. The Guyanese students joined the classes virtually.
The face-to-face classes were also a way for the Guyanese students to form relationships with their Trinidadian professors and lecturers.
“Because we had already met the professors in person, it was easy for us to feel like we were part of the class when it switched to online,” says Mr Rene Hamilton, who was part of the first cohort of Guyanese students to graduate from the programme in 2021.
Adapting to the pandemic
The initial plan was to continue this pattern of pre-semester in-person classes. Then came the pandemic.
“Covid changed everything and forced us to be more creative,” says Prof Jupiter. “It especially posed a challenge to the internship that the students had to complete for their degree.”
To facilitate the internship, The UWI signed a MoU with the National Energy Corporation, in March 2020, to work with the NGC Group of Companies, who gave the students the opportunity to work on the project of designing a pipeline to transfer natural gas from offshore to onshore Guyana.
A second internship was organised through the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and Tobago, fully supported by the permanent secretary, Mrs Penelope Bradshaw-Niles. This internship included training on aspects of evaluating, monitoring, controlling, and auditing oil and gas operations.
Young energy industry professionals
“We even got to meet the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Minister Stuart Young, as well as many other distinguished and knowledgeable persons who have had a lot of experience in the industry,” says Rene.
“We Guyanese students really felt that we were given so much knowledge which we could now implement in our own country,” he explains.
The programme continues to develop and adjust to the Guyanese oil and gas landscape. Even as the world starts turning more and more towards renewable energy sources, both professors, Jupiter and Hosein, are confident that the industry will continue to hire petroleum engineers whose knowledge and skillset will be needed for the energy transition.
“Companies are reaching out to us on almost a monthly basis for us to recommend persons who are available for employment,” says Prof Jupiter, “There is definitely still a career in petroleum engineering and we feel confident that students will be able to continue to find good jobs for at least the next 40 years.”
He adds, “I also want to stress that I believe there should be continued collaboration between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago as Guyana’s industry develops. Guyana is already successful, but we would love to see further collaboration with Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in all aspects of the service industry in the petroleum sector.”