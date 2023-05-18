The best of Pantar.
That’s what world acclaimed sitarist Mungal Patasar is promising music fans when his band takes the stage at the North Coast Jazz & Heritage Festival next Saturday.
“We are coming with the best of Pantar including some new music and the old ones people love,” a psyched Patasar told the Express via phone yesterday.
Patasar and Pantar are set to headline at the increasingly popular getaway festival tucked away in the sleepy village of Blanchisseuse. The prodigious performer says he is equally looking forward to the long winding drive along the undulating North Coast road, likening it to his post-pandemic journey towards his much anticipated return to the stage.
“We have been away from the scene a little while so this is a very important space for me to play at this time. I mean I do a small show here and there, but this is the first time I going to do a big public show since Covid. So yuh know we will put out the best we have to put out,” the savvy sitarist said.
The fifth edition of the North Coast Jazz & Heritage Festival also features BP Renegades 2023 Panorama-winning arranger Duvone Stewart in concert, calypsonian Stacey Sobers, two-time gospel artiste of the Year Nisa Nora, singer Krisson Joseph and soca band Brass 2 Da World. Guitarist/singer Marva Newton is this year’s welcome act and The Dean Williams Quintet returns as the Festival’s house band.
The festival kicks off next Friday with a movie night at the Blanchisseuse recreation ground featuring Frances-Anne Solomon’s award-winning epic HERO: The Extraordinary Life of Mr Ulric Cross.
The film, which stars rocker Nickolai Salcedo as Cross, tells the story of the late Trinidad-born Royal Air Force World War II pilot who went on to become a pivotal player in the Pan African independence movements during the 1950s and 60s. Admission to the movie night is free.
Festival co-organiser Margaret Gittens says it’s their way of giving back to the community.
“It’s a bring yuh cooler and bring yuh blanket and come vibes. We give out hotdogs and drinks to the kids free. And we have had families come from as far as Point Fortin to be a part of the movie night,” Gittens said during a WhatsApp call yesterday.
Bringing bank to Blanchisseuse
More than a quality musical expose North Coast Jazz has real life impact on the village of Blanchisseuse Gittens said.
Gittens, who manages the Festival with founder Louis Lee Sing and committee members John Gill, Jerome Lewis and Daren Lee Sing says every single bed and breakfast, inn and motel in the village is completely booked next weekend.
“One of things we were adamant about was helping the villagers of Blanchisseuse and the North Coast. We encouraged anyone with an extra room to set up a bed and breakfast. The first year we had 20 people coming forward, now we are up to 76. In addition, every resort is booked up for jazz,” Gittens gloated.
North Coast Jazz almost exclusively employs hands from the village for their set-up, clean-up and concessions, Gittens added.
“Almost all our vendors are local. We also hire local youths to do all our post-event cleaning. As much as we can we stick to the village,” Gittens said.
Jazz festivals have become increasingly popular on the island with the post-Lenten period now being unofficially dubbed jazz season. Gittens concurred that the gathering force behind improv music is impressive and plugged that North Coast’s mission to only hire local acts sets them apart from all others.
“Our tagline is ‘Born Here, Play Here’. We have only, always used local artistes. All our artistes are always T&T born. We try our utmost to get more and more acts a chance to play. Many people have been calling me to be on North Coast Jazz cast, it’s becoming a very popular event because its so laid back, chill and full of good vibes,” Gittens concluded.