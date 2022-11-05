Patrice feels the Burn(a)

Soca star Patrice Roberts was made to cut her set short, to make way for African afrobeats superstar Bruna Boy (Damini Ogulu), last Sunday, at the World Creole Music Festival in Roseau, Dominica.

The Nigerian Grammy-Award winner was a day late at the Windsor Stadium venue, after being advertised to perform on day two (Saturday) of the three-day festival. However, following Roberts’ unceremonious exit, Burna Boy reportedly waited up to an hour in a car parked next to the stage before appearing.