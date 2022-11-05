Patrice feels the Burn(a)

Soca star Patrice Roberts was made to cut her set short, to make way for African afrobeats superstar Bruna Boy (Damini Ogulu), last Sunday, at the World Creole Music Festival in Roseau, Dominica.
The Nigerian Grammy-Award winner was a day late at the Windsor Stadium venue, after being advertised to perform on day two (Saturday) of the three-day festival. However, following Roberts’ unceremonious exit, Burna Boy reportedly waited up to an hour in a car parked next to the stage before appearing.
Dominican Director of Tourism Colin Piper told media present that the African Giant, as Burna Boy is called, was waiting for people gathered around his car to be removed.
The “Last, Last” singer eventually took the stage at 3 a.m. and delivered an inspired hour-long set before disappearing into his waiting car. The audience, believing the show was over, began streaming out of the venue.
Roberts, returning to the stage at 4.40 a.m. found a near empty venue. The “Drink Water and Mind Yuh Business” singer was not shy in sharing her thoughts on the whole escapade with her loyal fans that remained in the venue.
“I was supposed to perform a long time ago. There are kings, but there are also queens. If you give me three million dollars at least I would show up (on time),” Roberts said.
Kees delivers message of love
Groovy soca master Kees Dieffenthaller had no such issues, when his self-titled Kes the Band made full use of the WCMF stage, at Windsor Stadium, on Friday night.
Kes’ high energy set was the meat in a soca sandwich between Jamaican dancehall princess Shenseea (Chinsea Lee) and reggae icon Sizzla (Miguel Collins). The 2020 Road March winner delivered a medley of his fete-seasoned hits including “Hello”, “Bosss Lady” and “Wotless”, among others.
“They want to separate us, but we must show unity,” Kees said before cuing his band into an old school dancehall medley that included Beenie Man’s (Anthony Moses Davis) “Romie”, Serani’s (Craig Marsh) “Games”, Chaka Demus and Pliers “Murder She Wrote”, among others.
The Palmiste-born singer then treated the feting audience to his 2022 hit releases “Jolene” and “Liki Tiki”, the latter features Hatian kompa star J Perry (Jonathan Perry).
“We could go on and on. Caribbean music is making it worldwide,” Kees told the cheering audience.
The globe-trotting soca man advised them to travel as much as possible around the region, to experience the nuances within the different cultures of the islands.
“We celebrate Caribbean excellence right now. I love all the islands. And if you get a chance to visit everybody, do it. It will change your life,” he said cueing the band into a sample of Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) eternal hit “Sugar Bum Bum” before switching tempos to his 2019 Road March contender “Savannah Grass”.
“I love you,” one fan shouted above the music.
“I love you too!” Kees responded, hand on heart, towards the entire receptive audience.