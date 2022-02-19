Patrice stays a ‘cut’ above the rest

A woman should be allowed to do whatever she wants with her body without constant scrutiny.
That’s the “pro-choice” position on cosmetic surgery from soca star Patrice Roberts.
Roberts, who says “its no surprise” that she has had work done to her curvy frame, says for many women “in the public eye their image is their investment” and if that’s what makes a woman happy then “by all means, do what makes you happy”.
“Cosmetic procedures are no longer taboo and I’ve heard many women say that it is quite fulfilling. It’s no secret that I have done by breasts, I literally had none and was uncomfortable with that, so I did what made me comfortable.
“It’s just the same as me working out excessively to maintain my physique, or going for special massages, facials etc. Women should be allowed to do whatever they want without constant scrutiny. If a woman chooses to love on herself by enhancing her image, then power to her. I am pro-choice,” Roberts said during an online interview with the Kitcharee on Friday.
While a hale body is the ideal starting point, the right clothing is key to completing the perfect look, especially for a star suddenly thrust in the global spotlight like the Toco-born singer.
Roberts’ Carnival 2022 release “Mind My Business” has become a viral hit. Her ubiquitous hook of “Drink water and mind my business” has been echoed on over 25 million Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter posts, shares and streams since its release on December 20.
The Mical Teja written soca anthem which features on Travis World (Travis Hosein) and Dan Evans’ Happy Papi Riddim is also proving a sharable quote among global celebrities. TLC singer Chilli (Rozonda Thomas), former Destiny Child singer Michelle Williams and Karlie Redd of VH1’s hit show Love and Hip Hop have all shared videos of themselves dancing and singing along to the song’s hook.
Achieving a look that matches that level of musical success starts with paying attention to trends and what A-list entertainers are wearing, she said.
“I love fashion as well as looking and feeling my best so I pay close attention to trends. I spend time researching and looking at my favourite stars and fashion icons to get a sense of what feels like me or what aspects of style and fashion I can include in my looks,” she revealed.
Roberts says her 2022 look, which she describes as “functional, sexy and street”, is the result of working closely together with her hairstylist, make-up artist and stylist.
“I am not just paying attention to clothes but hair, make-up and everything else. My hairstylist, make-up artist, stylist and I all work well together. I go to them with ideas to see what can work and they come to me with them also and we all just figure out. There really isn’t any huge equation behind it, it’s really just about my vibe. This year is a mixture of functional, sexy and street but that can also change very quickly,” she laughed.
Building an iconic brand
Roberts has obviously put equal emphasis into the quality of her sound over the past decade. The former junior calypso monarch has lived atop soca charts during the period. She has released six other soca tracks for 2022 including: “Tricks” on the Big Joy Riddim; “I Good” on the Boat Cruise Riddim; “Soca Therapy” on the Queendom Riddim; “Hard On Me” on the Sun Fun Riddim; “Rock Me” on the Coconut Leaf Riddim; and “Born to Mash Up” on the GOT Riddim.
“I do not actively go out trying to replicate success, but I do try to consistently do my best. I invest in the projects that I put out and I take time to select the songs that I am most comfortable with. I am a product; my voice, my image, my name are all about me and I am actively working with my team to strengthen my brand and to set myself apart from anyone else,” Roberts said of her approach to music making.
On social media platforms fans have started calling the 35-year-old singer “a young icon” . Roberts says she doesn’t give much thoughts to such titles.
“I don’t think I’ve ever thought about the word “iconic” before. This is probably the first time. My hope is that my efforts and contributions would be recognised, if that leads to me being considered iconic then I would accept that. In the meantime, I am focused on my music and goals and I am hell bent on breaking barriers,” she concluded.