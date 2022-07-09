Despite numerous challenges; physical, environmental, financial or emotional, most parents are working very hard to be good enough parents, at the very least, to be in some way better than their own parents. While I agree that many seem to be not parenting well (or at all), it is important to look beneath the surface. Ask why. Then really look at what is happening to parents in Trinidad and Tobago.
To see them at work or walking on the road, they may look well turned out or sharply dressed, because that is what is expected of them, but the reality is that many parents are doing “survival parenting”. That is: doing the best to make sure there is a home for the family and food for the next meal. They are ensuring that the bills can be paid, finding ways to cover the medical bills and medicines so many children need, or the equipment they need for school. Above all, they are doing their best to keep the jobs they have because, while the pay may not be the best, or though the stress and the workload may have increased and not the salary, a bad income is better than none.
Many of the parents who are failing to act as society wants them to are simply trying to keep themselves and their children alive and functioning. When that is the focus of attention, the “frills” like building self-esteem, being loving and patient and teaching social responsibility to one’s children are not priorities.
It often seems that society expects parents to be always performing at high levels despite the fact that little or no effort has been made to provide the solid support structures they need for child-rearing and general living. Some parents are expected to perform miracles with monthly incomes that equate to what other families spend on grocery bills alone. From that meagre income, they must pay rent or mortgage, utility bills, daycare, preschools, transportation, medical expenses, and of course, food. On the other hand, there are other parents who have a generous income and material wealth but are like slaves to their employers and spend little attentive time nurturing their children.
Parents are dis-empowered by systems that demand that they work long hours or seven days a week with no recourse. This society allows vulnerable parents to be penalized for staying home to take care of sick children or for visiting a teacher to find out how a child is getting on at school. We condemn or scorn the wounded people in our communities who bear children for misguided reasons, or because they were the victims of their family’s dysfunction, rather than find ways to support them in sustainable ways.
It is time that we begin to really pay attention to the state of the nation’s parents. They are creating the citizens of the future, doing what psychologist Virginia Satir calls “people-making”. What kind of product can we expect from an under-resourced, under-funded and neglected sector?