Paying bills and staying alive

“We must put the lives and well-being of our citizens first.”

Any incarnation of the staging of Carnival 2022 must make that statement paramount to its planning, says event promoter Randy Glasgow.

Glasgow, CEO of Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP), said recent calls by promoters and artistes to stage “safe zone” concert events around next month’s originally scheduled Carnival dates is premature at best and irresponsible at worst. Carnival 2022 was scheduled to be held on Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1.