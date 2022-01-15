Paying bills and staying alive

Prayers and plenty music.
Those are the two therapeutic P’s that helped family band Dil-e-Nadan through “a difficult year” say brothers Raymond and Richard Ramnarine.
“Like always, prayers got us through some challenging times. 2021 was indeed one of those moments just like so many others, we braced for the impact, but kept ourselves busy producing music to heal and bring happiness to the world. We kept at it and persevered just to ensure we could pay the bills,” Raymond told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday night.
Those prayers were answered in July last year when the decision was made to reopen T&T’s international borders. Dil-e-Nadan was immediately booked for appearances in New York City (October 17) and Orlando, Florida (December 11) in the US where they put on their annual “Everybody Loves Raymond” (ELR) concert.
Being able to travel and once again connect with fans live and in person was medicine for the soul, Raymond related. The ELR concert featured soca star Destra Garcia and chutney star Rakesh Yankaran, among others.
“Any artiste who’s passionate about their craft would tell you how much it means to be on the stage again. When we got the opportunity to stage the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ concert in New York City and Orlando we jumped at it. Everything was put in place to ensure the safety of the artistes and fans. It was like experiencing life again. Both shows were sold out and the fans couldn’t get enough,” Raymond gushed.
Back home in T&T, Dil-e-Nadan shared their earnings and the reach of their influence with the less fortunate in their community. The brothers and their bandmates spent countless hours last year rallying support from corporate T&T and everyday citizens to help bring food and medical supplies to those most in need.
Younger brother and band manager Richard Ramnarine said charity is a virtue their father Ramnarine Tole Moonilal instilled in them from a young age growing up in the sleepy village of Gasparillo in south Trinidad.
“Growing up in a humble home with our dad as the only breadwinner made us who we are today. His sacrifices and hard work just to put food on our table and get us our education is what we hold dear to our hearts. So, giving back to others who may need help and are so desperate to survive touches our hearts. It’s just the right thing to do,” Richard said.
Taking the new year one day at a time
Richard said Dil-e-Nadan is adopting a cautious approach to 2022. While the band is happy for all interest to book them for international performances, they will remain selective on where and when they travel to ensure the safety of all their musicians and performers, Richard said.
“We’re taking it one day at a time. From the inception of this pandemic, our safety was priority and nothing has changed. We are very selective with the performances we decided to do. A lot of dialogue takes place between management and our clients, ensuring safety protocols are being observed and put into place. Then and only then we go forward,” he explained.
The emergence of new vaccine resistant variants of the Covid-19 virus is even more concerning, Raymond admits. The Dil-e-Nadan front man says navigating the weeks and months ahead would require an unprecedented level of personal responsibility to ensure protocols are always in place and adhered to.
“The fans and promoters are really excited to get Dil-e-Nadan back on stage both locally and internationally after witnessing the band’s recent performances in Canada and the US. We’re looking on like everyone else on the variants and their effect. Everyone must be responsible,” Raymond added.
While in observation mode, however, the band isn’t dormant. Dil-e-Nadan enjoyed chutney chart-topping success with the Bollywood-inspired hits “Tujhe Suraj”, “Tum Sath Ho” and “Kya Hua Tera Wada”. Their chutney soca releases “Knack a Ting”, “Rise Up” and “Mind Yuh Business” were equally impactful on the mainstream soca charts.
Despite the disappointment of no Carnival in 2022, the Gasparillo boys are already back in their Bakyard studio working to replicate that level of productivity in the coming 12 months, Raymond said.
“We’re focusing on studio sessions and new soca, Bollywood and chutney soca releases. It’s all about getting the band prepared for what is expected to be a promising 2022. Let’s hope the pandemic gives us all a break. We can’t believe no Carnival again but when it finally happens... Trust me, Raymond and Dil-e-Nadan will be ready,” he concluded.