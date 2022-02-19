Penny’s Covid Carnival comedy

Theatre can add some spice and pepper to the Taste of Carnival pot, says veteran director/actress Penelope Spencer.
Spencer aims to sprinkle some much-needed comic relief when she returns to the stage this weekend in her self-penned and directed A Covid Carnival Comedy at the Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The laugh-out-loud Plenty Comedy (P/C) production, which is produced by Trevor Jadunath and features long-time collaborator Cecilia Salazar and social media comic star Rodell “Rodey” Cumberbatch, will run this Sunday evening.
“I feel our production is the spice and pepper to add to the taste,” Spencer exclaimed during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee earlier this week.
“Theatre has always been a part of our Carnival. Our production would cater to the tourists, our products would make commentary on what’s going on in the society. This production promises to deliver content on our Carnival, on the Covid bacchanal, Spanish invasion, a piece on the casualty of Covid and Trini parenting, to name a few,” she added.
A Covid Carnival Comedy is the first theatre production to be staged on the islands in the past two years. Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings meant that up until recently, performance spaces remained closed.
Spencer started P/C Productions with Salazar and together staged two virtual shows during the months of lockdown last year. She says, however, nothing beats a live audience and so the three-member cast are “extremely exhilarated” to be back on a theatre stage.
“As an actor it’s like going home after being evicted. It been a difficult two years not being able to exercise your craft. During the last two years we had three shows ready to be staged; all had to be canned. I know with this production we can see a resurgence of theatre,” she said.
Laughter the best medicine
At a time when so many families are hurting from losing loved ones to Covid-19, laughter can prove the best medicine, Spencer said.
“We need to check for ourselves as a people, how we interact with each other. We need to understand and value the now. In these times we need to have a good laugh. All the sadness most of us been through will never leave, but we can’t let go of our joy. It keeps us going, it’s the engine that nourishes the soul, holding on to our joy in these times is vital,” she said.
Spencer noted that the tight-knit theatre fraternity is still hurting over the recent losses of iconic actors Raymond Choo Kong and Tony Hall. Choo Kong, 73, was stabbed to death at his Arima home during a robbery on July 15 in 2019. Meanwhile, Hall, 71, suffered a heart attack at his Tobago home on April 27 the following year.
Together with Salazar they are ready to try and fill that void, keep the show going and continue to educate the next generation of practitioners at her Necessary Arts school, she said. Three of Spencer’s students will join them on stage this weekend: Levee Rodriguez, Racine Paul and Carlina Holder.
“Cecilia and I continue to use their lessons. We are clear in our roles as leaders in our field and teaching and educating our youths is something Cecilia and I feel strongly about. Raymond taught us to follow our passion and to give it our all. I’m not looking to follow his footsteps but to get my own shoes with my own footprint and leave a legacy such as Raymond and Tony’s where others will follow.
“I’m sure they’ll be there with us. Them and (the late) Mairoon (Ali), Gregory (Singh), Rhea (Joseph) and Clifford (Learmond) with (recently departed Express News Editor) Wayne (Bowman) writing the review,” Spencer concluded.