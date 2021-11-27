Penny’s ‘Toy Story’ a timely lesson in appreciation

The gift of gratitude. That’s what actress Penelope Spencer hopes to give children this Christmas with her upcoming book Toy Troubles.

Spencer has crafted a tale of haves and have-nots she hopes will awaken a greater appreciation in young readers to the privileges they enjoy in their own lives. The book, meant for three- to ten-year-olds, is inspired by both children lucky enough to get gifts at this time of year and those who make the best of their unfortunate circumstances.