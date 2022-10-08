Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but passion which keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets, laced with hidden messages, food for thought. Presenting, the column—People. Passion. Places.
He was standing on the roadside not too far from Store Bay Beach in Tobago, in the colourful backdrop of canvas paintings fastened on a makeshift clothesline. They were flying in the wind dramatically, like his Rastafarian locs, as he struck a complimentary pose on a wooden lamppost between them.
Double back in time...I was racing to get a pizza, but I stopped the van and reversed to catch the story on this Rasta man and the beautiful art.
“I am the artist, correct. My name is Collis Thomas and I am from Belle Garden, Zion Hill, Tobago,” he said to me, not waiting for an ice-breaker but diving straight into his ability to unearth beautiful backstories through art. I was enthralled by his pieces. Pieces of history. “Cricket legends playing on an old-time cricket pitch, women washing clothes in the river, a traditional Tobago cottage, bongo dancers in full flight and many other collections of culture.....
“In this painting of the men playing music in the band, the drummer looks like you,” I commented. Thomas blushed, smiled and declared, “I am in all my art, my dear. You are as well. We all are. Yuh see, I paint real life. Watch at them. Look this one by the houses, this is an old housing development in Tobago. When tourists see that, they get to see more of who we are as people.”
Indeed, I see all of us flying high. And the natural and mystical sceneries exude their own allure. I think I see Castara in full colour. A woman sitting on a wooden tree stump in the rainforest.
But Thomas’ animated account of the inspiration behind each of his creations, amid the cock crowing in the background, the planes landing in Crown Point and the waves crashing, was what breathed even more life into his paintings. I had to forget the pizza. A change in journey, as this artistic soul took me back into the back streets of his first paintings, all the way to Store Bay, his grassroots gallery which is open for viewing to the world today.
This was his account as told me on a windy morning in June.
“Our culture in Trinidad and Tobago, mostly Tobago, is not being preserved enough. We losing our culture and we have very little to show and teach our children, and to show to tourists when they come.
“Yuh know, even the even old houses I paint are part of history. They could be preserved like ah live museum through my paintings, and yes, people could visit them, too. The Government could make a whole city from traditional talented people like me and these heritage sites. A city of art and culture in its rawest form, create employment, man.
“Let us tell our stories to the world, man. Some of us qualified to do that, yuh know. I did courses in UWI creative arts. I couldn’t complete the degree because of money, but I learn my art and I keep doing it and became great at I do. You see the art I do is not ordinary art. I do soul art. My pieces hit the soul. The best art comes from intuition. Like, for instance, looking at a beach like Store Bay, the picture is already there. The men playing cricket, the image already there. But soul art takes you beyond the physical beach. Way past the cricket ball and bat. When you watch the cricketers, you feel their emotions on the pitch in my art. And the beach, you feel like you swimming in it. My paintings tap into the source and this is how I work. I capture the present moment into my work. Soul art is a deeper form of art... Reality in colour, my friend, something rare and in need of preserving!
