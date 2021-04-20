Philip’s proud legacy

SINCE the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh on April 9, Gia Gaspard-Taylor, local activist and president of the Network of Rural Women Producers Trinidad and Tobago, has been reflecting on the lasting benefits of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award of which she was a recipient in the early 1960s.
One of the most impactful legacies of Prince Philip is the youth awards programme he founded in 1956 known as The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The purpose of the award, which began as a pilot award for boys before it was expanded to include females, was to help youths develop new skills, get physically active, learn about teamwork and leadership and volunteer within their community.
On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force (TTCF) in 1960, two Cadet Force Captains—Captain William Eric Henry and Captain Hugh Walker visited England. While there, they met with the Duke of Edinburgh himself and were impressed as he informed them about the award first hand and its intentions and goals. They then returned to T&T and introduced the programme to the young people of the TTCF.
When T&T became a republic in 1976, the name The President’s Award—Trinidad and Tobago was adopted. Although the programme is known by different names around the world, its framework remains the same. Since the inception of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award 65 years ago around eight million youths from 144 countries have participated in the programme which has been described as transformative and life-changing.
Gaspard-Taylor was only 16 when she took part in the programme in its early years. In her own personal tribute to Prince Philip, the advocate for the advancement of women and youth development has been wearing the gold brooch which she received upon successfully completing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in England in the early 1960s.
To say that participating in the award had a tremendous impact on the life of Gaspard-Taylor would be an understatement. In fact, Gaspard-Taylor, who has worked in the public and private sectors and the diplomatic corps for several years, credits the programme for making her the person she is today.
When she was in her mid-teens, Gaspard-Taylor was at a crossroads in her life. She had not performed well in her secondary school exams and she also had issues that were more than her mother could handle, so she was sent to live with her brother and his wife in the United Kingdom. Having been apprised of Gaspard-Taylor’s behaviour, her sister-in-law enrolled her in a finishing school and to ensure that the teenager got involved in other activities. She was thrust into a youth and social development programme which she found out was the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
For Gaspard-Taylor, who was a recluse at the time, adjusting to the programme was initially difficult.
“At that time I hated everyone. Apart from learning skills, we had to hike in the forested areas using only our compasses and sleep in tents and walk through muddy marshes. There were occasions when we had to walk between eight to ten miles a day. We had activities almost every weekend and would often spend many days in the wild putting our survival skills to use. There were challenges we had to face where we got lost and I was unsure whether we would come out alive. I used to ask myself “What am I doing here? I should be at home”,”she recalled with a laugh. “However it taught me a great deal, it taught me independence and strength but also how to work as a team. I learned to build trust, character and confidence.”
Cherished possession
There were different modules: bronze, silver and gold. Not everyone advanced from bronze to the other levels, some gave up. But as she completed each required task, Gaspard-Taylor felt herself growing and coming alive. By the time she successfully passed the second level of the award, Gaspard-Taylor was so invested in the programme that she progressed onto the gold level and eventually earned the coveted gold award which remains one of her cherished possessions.
She returned to Trinidad where she served the President’s Award—Trinidad and Tobago for 17 years. Gaspard-Taylor was made expedition coordinator, which meant that among her other duties she was responsible for the young participants who received training from all the arms of the protective services. The intense training prepared them for expeditions abroad which involved a lot of adventure.
On one of their expeditions to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Gaspard-Taylor and her young charges had their resilience and training put to the test like never before. They had just returned to camp after an exhausting hike when they were approached by coast guard officers who enlisted their help to look for a light aircraft that had crashed on La Soufriere.
Gaspard-Taylor called a meeting and everyone agreed to join the search for survivors so at four the next morning they began climbing La Soufriere where in one of the craters they found eight bodies. Being able to apply their training in a real-life search-and-recovery mission had a strong impact on everyone who was part of that expedition, said Gaspard-Taylor.
“Coming face to face with death in such a tragic way brings out a certain type of maturity in people. I saw maturity on the faces of the teenagers that day,” she said.
In 1964, Gaspard-Taylor married Edward Taylor, who was the Mayor of Port of Spain. And in 1966, she had the opportunity to meet the founder of the award, Prince Philip himself, when he visited Trinidad.
On one occasion when Philip wanted to go out and experience the nightlife. Gaspard-Taylor and her husband accompanied him to the nightclub called The Penthouse, which was located upstairs Salvatori Building in downtown Port of Spain. There, they shared jokes over a few drinks.
“He was the sort of person you never forgot,” she said.
Looking back on her experience in the award scheme, Gaspard-Taylor says it prepared her for a life of service. In the years following her participation in the programme, she dedicated her life to national service and has worked with women, young ones and the disadvantaged. She currently serves as the president of the Network of Rural Women Producers Trinidad and Tobago and holds a number of executive positions on several non-governmental organisations.
Doors to opportunities
One of the chaplains of the TTCF, Major Deacon Harold Woodroffe, was 16 years old when he participated in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. He received his bronze certification from Prince Philip himself in February 1966 when he visited Trinidad. Woodroffe, who is now 72, says the programme had a lifelong impact on him. It fostered a certain camaraderie amongst its members and prepared him to work even under the most challenging of circumstances.
Maria Farrell-Mazely was 14 and a pupil at Bishop’s Centenary College when she participated in The President’s Award/The Duke of Edinburgh International Award in 1985.
“My father and mother were 100 per cent behind me taking part in it. They were certain that it would have opened the door to many different opportunities for me in the future,”she said.
Farrell-Mazely learnt many skills, ranging from etiquette and horseback riding to map and compass reading. She and several others went on an expedition to Nova Scotia, Canada and her family hosted a few foreign participants at their home.
“Looking back on my 14-year-old self, it was one of the best things I ever did. If I had to, I would do it all over again,”she said. “It gave me confidence, stability and the courage to face the world.”
The legacy of The President’s Award/The Duke of Edinburgh International Award will continue into the future.
In a press statement, the chairman of The President’s Award—Trinidad and Tobago (TPATT) Roosevelt Bruce acknowledged that the award programme in Trinidad and Tobago has transformed the lives of thousands of young people since its introduction in the country in 1964. He added that TPATT remains committed to Prince Philip’s vision and will continue to impact the lives of young people and their communities.