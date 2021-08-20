Pholourie with a twist. That’s how Keishel Joseph describes her in-demand specially flavoured fried batter balls dipped in special fruit sauces.
Joseph is the owner of D’Lourie Boss, located opposite the well-known Pro-bar in Malabar, Arima. The popular food stop is well known for their classic, sah’lourie–saheena (dasheen bush) infused, ac’lourie—accra (saltfish) infused, bai’lourie–baigan (eggplant) infused, ham’lourie–turkey and ham-infused and shrimp’lourie (shrimp-infused) pholourie.
“We are working on a gluten-free option in the future. We not only explore the variations of pholourie, but we also explore various chutney and sauces. Passion fruit being one of our favourite and high in demand,” Joseph proudly added after detailing her creative twists on the popular East Indian delicacy.
Like most Trinbagonians Joseph’s love for pholourie started at primary school days buying the snack “in de plastic bag from tanty”. Pholourie only became a viable business for the 38-year-old mother while attending the CHOICES programme in her late teens.
“Every bite (of pholourie) brings back childhood memories. My (business) journey began in my late teens. I attended CHOICES as a teen mom and everything we were taught by our food preparation tutor Ms Cheryl-Ann Guy we had to sell. So, l mastered my recipe and started selling in my neighbourhood on weekends and holidays,” she recalled.
Joseph recalled starting with $100 capital from which she bought a small cooler, brown bags and ingredients.
“I got some mangoes from a neighbour. This provided an income while l attend classes. Had I continued with this back then l would have been a millionaire by now,” she joked.
A mother/daughter venture
After a pholourie hiatus she returned to the business venture in 2016 at the Arima Bus Terminal. It is there she began making her East-famous pholourie variations, she said.
“l got the opportunity to operate one of the booths behind the Arima Bus Terminal and because l had the skill and wanted to do something different, l started with the pholourie and introduced the variations,” she revealed.
Business didn’t go as plan and in 2018 on the verge of quitting she was wisely encouraged by her daughter Zhana to take the heat and stay in the kitchen.
“It was indeed a challenging year and l was on the brink of giving up. I had a discussion with my daughter Zhana Joseph, who is now 21, about closing the business and she said: ‘mummy, why you want to do that after you work so hard?’.
“She promised that after her CAPE exams she would fall in and assist in whatever way she can. Together we sat, came up with a name D’Lourie Boss and some ideas to which we wanted the business to grow. We are now a mother-and-daughter team. We have some great ideas ahead for D’Lourie Boss Ltd and we wouldn’t have reach thus far without the support of friends, loved ones and our Lourie Fans,” she beamed.
Pandemic, no need to panic
Joseph said she and Zhana used the downtime during the pandemic restrictions on business operations “to explore areas of development and add structure to our business”. Among their business pivot was the advent of pre-packaged offerings which they retailed at their local supermarket.
“We work smart and not as hard. Pre-lockdown we were open to the public every day so it was a time to rest, reflect and think of new ideas and ways to improve the business. The pandemic for D’Lourie Boss Ltd brought us an opportunity to sell Grab’n’go at Rodney’s Supermarket in Arima.
“That kept us afloat during the challenging times. With little to no rent we were able to survive this pandemic. We have made the necessary adjustments to have our mixture tested and that will soon be at the supermarkets,” she explained.
Pholourie lovers have been steadily trickling into D’Lourie Boss since food outlets were allowed to reopen with take-away service, Joseph said. They may be surprised to see even more additions and variations to their menu, she added.
“We are soon to introduce two new variations: one being the Kachori’lourie and the sweet variation Bombo’lourie (pumpkin) served with some interesting toppings. We also are hoping to do a road trip soon where we would do a pop-up at different locations to reach our customers throughout Trinidad,” Joseph concluded.
Visit D’Lourie Boss on Facebook and follow them on Instagram for more info.