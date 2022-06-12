Physiotherapy association warns of impersonators

A WORRYING trend has emerged over the past two years — an increase in persons impersonating physical therapists.
This is of serious concern to the Physiotherapy Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT), as persons who are being treated by unqualified individuals passing themselves off as physiotherapists, are at a major disadvantage, warned president of the PATT, Dr Wynelli Pierre.
According to section 12 of the Professions Related to Medicine Act, impersonating a physiotherapist is a criminal offence and carries a minimum fine of $5,000 and a maximum fine of $10,000.
This is not a new problem, however social media - especially in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic - has revealed the extent to which it has become prevalent.
“The matter of persons impersonating physical therapists has been going on for years; it has existed long before I became a physical therapist myself. However with social media we have seen an upsurge of persons who are bold enough to state that they give physical therapy and rehabilitation services when they are not qualified,” said Pierre.
Pierre noted that physiotherapy may seem alluring to some who observe what physical therapists do and assume that they could do the same. But physiotherapy goes way beyond doing stretches and exercises. It involves the assessment, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of a wide scope of diseases, disorders and conditions that affect the musculoskeletal (bone, ligament, tendon muscle), cardiopulmonary (heart and lungs) neurological (brain, spinal cord and nerves) and integumentary (skin).
Physical therapists also provide respiratory physiotherapy in intensive care units, thoracic wards, outpatient clinics and hospice palliative care. Some of the most common conditions that require treatment by physiotherapists include strokes, post knee or hip surgery, urinary incontinence in males and females, diabetic wounds, post burns, post amputation education and care.
“As physical therapists we utilise a holistic approach; that involves being aware of the pharmacological and psychosocial impact when it comes to our patients. People who assume that it’s easy, don’t take into account the seriousness of our profession,” said Pierre.
Illegitimate physical therapists or businesses actually put the wellbeing of persons they claim to treat, in serious danger. The PATT has heard of several cases of persons whose injuries, symptoms and pain were not managed well, therefore the relief they experienced at the hands of someone purporting to be a physiotherapist was only temporary.
“When a person is not educated on the anatomical, psychosocial and physiological issues that accompany certain injuries, they can actually do more harm than good,” said Pierre.
The matter of treating persons who have suffered physical or neurological injuries is very serious. If a stroke patient does not receive the required treatment he needs for his neurological symptoms within three to six months, he may never regain a certain level of functionality. Therefore, if such a person should fall into the hands of someone who lacks the necessary qualifications, it can have a negative impact on his quality of life.
Short physiotherapy courses
The PATT is also bringing to the public’s attention the illegitimate short physiotherapy courses that are currently being offered. Pierre is reminding the public that physiotherapy is a medical profession only attained through a Bachelors /Master’s or doctoral degree which is three to seven years in duration depending on the route taken. While she empathises with those whose financial limitations restrict them from travelling abroad for educational opportunities, she reiterated that there is no institution in T&T that is qualified to provide a degree in the field of physical therapy.
The only institution in our region where one can attain their Bachelor’s, Master’s or doctoral degree in physiotherapy is at The University of the West Indies Mona campus in Jamaica. A doctoral degree in physical therapy can be attained anywhere internationally.
“Some institutions are promoting short courses as a stepping stone to enter the profession or to become a physical therapy assistant or technician. It should be known that there are no foundational courses which will allow entry into the degree programme. While a physical therapy assistant is a legitimate profession, it is not legally recognised in T&T. So there are people paying large amounts of money to do these courses but will not be able to find employment or be licensed to practise this profession,” she said.
For Pierre who has been practising physical therapy for a decade, it is troubling to see persons sullying the reputation of a profession she is very passionate about especially since physical therapy is essential to improving the quality of life for many in communities.
“It is very disheartening, but what is so upsetting is that patients who have put their trust in persons who they thought would give them the outcome they expected have not only been impacted financially but they have also suffered a physical setback in terms of their rehabilitation,” she said.
Pierre added that the role of the PATT is not to police persons, instead the association has stepped up its efforts to educate and inform the public so that they could make wiser choices concerning their rehabilitation. Additionally, Pierre is reminding the public that there are physical therapy departments at all public hospitals across T&T.
How can you verify that someone is a licensed physical therapist?
Physical therapists who make home visits must have their licensing card on them at all times. This card is issued by the Council of Professions Related to Medicine in conjunction with the Physiotherapists Board of Trinidad and Tobago.
A physical therapist must also have their licensing certificate on display at his/her office. If the physical therapist in question cannot provide a claim for health insurance, that’s an obvious red flag since physical therapy is covered by health insurance companies. Persons can also contact the PATT to verify whether their attending physical therapist is on their list of registered and licensed medical professionals.
For more info, email the PATT at physio.assoc.tt@gmail.com.