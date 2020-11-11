Pixie the agouti

Locally, when one hears of the agouti, the first thing which comes to mind for many is curry and a pot. However, many may not be aware of the great value of this species—the red-rumped agouti—to our local environment.
The red-rumped agouti is one of several mammal species found inhabiting our local forests. It gets its name from the reddish colour of its rump. This small animal has coarse, shiny fur. It is not only native to Trinidad and Tobago, but can also be found in parts of South America and on some other Caribbean islands.
Red-rumped agoutis generally live in small family groups comprising a mating pair and their offspring. Adults are monogamous in nature and pairs bond for life.
This little forest animal can reach up to 25 inches in length and weigh up to about 13 pounds. It has a pair of small, rounded ears and strong legs, with the front feet having four toes and the back having only three. Similar to the beaver, guinea pig and squirrel, the red-rumped agouti is a rodent, known for its single pair of continuously growing incisors in both its upper and lower jaws.
Back in February, three newborn red-rumped agoutis, or pups, were found by a member of the public in Sangre Grande. Their mother had been killed, and the babies left orphaned. The female of this species typically gives birth to one to three young at a time after a gestation period, or pregnancy duration, of 104 to 120 days.
Newborn pups are helpless, and rely on their mothers for protection and care. It is quite unfortunate to know that female agoutis are often killed locally by hunters, who are unaware or disregard the fact that there may be pups dependent on their mother for survival.
My heart broke when I saw the these three tiny, defenceless babies. Sadly, only one pup—the strongest of the three—survived.
She was tiny, like a little pixie fairy from the forest. Her little body fit in the palm of my hand. Her bright, little brown eyes looked at me as if she knew I was now her mom. From then on, I dedicated my days and nights to nurturing Pixie. My aim was to keep this little one alive and give her the chance at life she deserved.
With a small syringe and milk substitute, Pixie was fed every few hours. She would often stretch her little forelimbs like little hands, in an attempt to help hold the syringe while feeding. Sometimes, she rested her little paw on my finger while she drank.
Pixie immediately gained strength and grew quite familiar with me. She learned the sound of my voice and her own name. She was a quick learner and followed my every step, just as she would have followed her mother through the forest.
Pixie would enjoy morning walks through the zoo, climbing up and down stairs, and stopping by to investigate the grassy areas and to look at the otters swim by. She enjoyed jumping right onto my lap when I sat down. Pixie would often stretch upwards towards my face to brush her face against mine while making low grunting sounds, as if to say hello.
Within the following months, Pixie grew quickly. Not only was she consuming a greater volume of milk, but started to nibble on fruits and veggies—her favourite being pawpaw and banana.
She developed at a rapid rate and was introduced to a variety of foods she would have found and consumed in the forest, including seeds and nuts.
Red-rumped agoutis would often sit upright, manoeuvring their food with their little front paws while they eat—and Pixie did exactly this! It was truly breath-taking to observe Pixie’s natural behaviours shine through.
Pixie would often be seen burying seeds and nuts in the ground. This action is typical of red-rumped agoutis in the wild, one which is critical for rainforest growth. Red-rumped agoutis are known to be one of the planters of forest, as when food is abundant these rodents will bury this surplus as they roam through their habitat.
Many times, they may not return to these sites and, as a result, seedings begin to germinate. For this reason, red-rumped agoutis are highly important for the regeneration of our locals forests.
In the wild, these mammals are not only beneficial to planting trees, but are a food source for predators such as boa constrictors and ocelots.
Pixie, the agouti, soon became an animal ambassador for agoutis in the wild. Through the zoo’s education programme, many pupils, other children and families were able to see up close and learn about our local red-rumped agoutis and the important roles they play in the environment.
Pixie not only became a popular personality but her growth and development, from a tiny rescued pup to the adult agouti she has grown into today, has been followed by many on social media platforms.
It has surely been an indescribable experience being a surrogate mother to little Pixie. Watching her today as she continues to develop, it brings me great joy that she did have a chance at life.
However, I am also deeply saddened to think of how many other red-rumped agouti pups would not have survived in the wild after the loss of their mothers. So, the next time you catch a glimpse of an agouti in the wild, appreciate this little animal for the big roles it plays in our forests!
