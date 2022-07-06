“What do you think plants need to grow?”
This is a typical, first question in most backyard gardening training sessions, including the one on May 23, hosted by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), for a group of mostly women from the community of Enterprise, Chaguanas.
The training was facilitated by Usam Stephen, Agricultural Officer 11, and Rachael Singh-Ali, Agricultural Assistant 11, from the Extension, Training and Information Services Division (ETISD) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF), and Alpha Sennon of WHYFarm.
In introducing the topic, ETISD trainer Singh-Ali stated that “in addition to sunlight, water, suitable growing medium and weed, pest and disease control, all plants need a balanced nutrition, just like humans”.
The session provided a wealth of basic information and practical tips to ensure healthy plants and successful home gardening. The information on ensuring balanced nutrition for plants in particular, was almost similar to the first session, on nutrition and food groups for a balanced and healthy plate, which, according to the nutritionists, should contain 50 percent of food from plants.
Co-facilitator Sennon placed the importance of home gardening in the context of food and nutrition security, and the need to feed a growing population when the existing crop of aged farmers become too old to farm.
Using the simple question 'why farm?' to get to the core of the issue, Sennon summed up the various answers offered by the trainees into this: ‘when you grow what you eat and you eat what you grow, what goes into your body, you would know”, which is a catchy way of saying, you are what you eat.
But home gardening is not just about what you eat today, it is also about providing a nurturing environment in the home, to get young people more interested and involved in agriculture and as well, the opportunity to change food tastes and preferences towards local fruits, vegetables and other fresh produce.
The session provided valuable information on gardening in small spaces, and a caution that starting a home garden is much more than just planting and watching it grow. It is important to plan before your plant.
Among the factors that a home gardener must consider before planting, are access to sunlight, wind direction, proximity to a water source and aesthetics, i.e., how good it will look since it is around the home. The trainees will have the opportunity to see this information in action, with a practical gardening session at the home of a community member in Longdenville. This practical session will be facilitated by ETISD on July 7, with IICA providing the supplies and materials.
The training series for the Enterprise community, which provides both classroom with practical training, is part of the wider thrust of the MALF to build food self-reliance at the household and community level.
This is a time of growing pressure on the global food system. Growing food crops at and around the home, particularly vegetables and fruits, is one such way towards the goal of food and nutrition security in household and communities.