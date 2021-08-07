LeRoy Clarke

A young LeRoy Clarke at work.

What do you say

About a man

Of words.

How do you paint

A picture

Of the master painter

How to pay tribute

Celebrate

The priceless energy

Of his creative

Outpourings

Poet, painter

Even philosopher

Chief, of a tribe

Of one

Words of fire

Raw, searing

Not afraid

Not caring, even

The damage swirling

In their wake

Over the long years

We have fought

And hugged

Fought and hugged

But, bonded together

By unswerving

Commitment

To tribe,

To standing proud

Unwavering

AFRICAN

The task

To quell

The all pervasive

DOUENDOM

Seeking, seeking

To bring our children

home

To a place

Of self-knowing

Self-affirming

One more warrior

Going home

The drum beat

Sounds

The work

Is not yet

Done.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Kunle & Clarke, an honest friendship

Kunle & Clarke, an honest friendship

LeRoy Clarke’s true greatness was born out of his courage to paint himself.

So says acclaimed artist Makemba Kunle. A contemporary of the late Master Artist, Kunle said in an era when local artists strived to imitate European masters, Clarke dared to be different.

His final wishes granted

His final wishes granted

The transition ceremony (last rites) for Master Artist LeRoy Clarke was performed on July 28, during a small and private ceremony that was followed by his cremation at Belgroves in Trincity.

+2
LeRoy, De man, origins

LeRoy, De man, origins

LeRoy Clarke was born in Belmont, Port of Spain, on November 7, 1938. Considered to be one of Trinidad and Tobago’s finest contemporary artists, in 1998, he was the first to be conferred the title Master Artist by The National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago.

+4
Veggies on the side

Veggies on the side

Sometimes you just need a vegetable side dish to go with a main protein or to complete a menu, whether for the family or entertaining. It could be a refreshing salad or a hot vegetable dish to balance the meal.