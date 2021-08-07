What do you say
About a man
Of words.
How do you paint
A picture
Of the master painter
How to pay tribute
Celebrate
The priceless energy
Of his creative
Outpourings
Poet, painter
Even philosopher
Chief, of a tribe
Of one
Words of fire
Raw, searing
Not afraid
Not caring, even
The damage swirling
In their wake
Over the long years
We have fought
And hugged
Fought and hugged
But, bonded together
By unswerving
Commitment
To tribe,
To standing proud
Unwavering
AFRICAN
The task
To quell
The all pervasive
DOUENDOM
Seeking, seeking
To bring our children
home
To a place
Of self-knowing
Self-affirming
One more warrior
Going home
The drum beat
Sounds
The work
Is not yet
Done.