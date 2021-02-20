Popular literary grim and gore

Sheena Kamal

Sheena Kamal, author of No Going Back (HarperCollins) and Fight Like A Girl (PRH Canada Young Readers).

As more Caribbean novels which explore dark and dystopia worlds emerge to great acclaim globally, the question arises whether this trend is here to stay or is it too fantastical to be real?

In Crome and Wonderment, the current 6-part season of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest online author conversation series, “Bios and Bookmarks”, three more writers: Trinidadian novelist Tracey Baptiste; Trinidad-born novelist Sheena Kamal; and Courttia Newland, of Jamaican and Barbadian parentage, line up for tales of wonderment.

The three previous episodes brought readers closer to Jacob Ross, master writer of whodunits, Monique Roffey, whose magical mermaid tale recently won the coveted Costa Book Award 2020, and P. Djèlí Clark, whose bold weaving of the legends of the Gullah Geechee people with Klan stories in Ring Shout has left readers in awe.

Noting the public’s eager response to the season’s most recent episodes, founder and director of the NGC Bocas LitFest, Marina Salandy-Brown reflected, “I am wondering why we have been slow to tap into genre literature. It must be that we were schooled into thinking about literature in a formal way, where enjoyment was not the prime purpose. Our writers have been more wary of genre fiction, but we see that mould being broken, as readers welcome the opportunity to have their imaginations stretched and enter worlds unknown to them.”

Today, Tracey Baptiste reads from The Jumbies, a three-part series which has been a hit with younger readers (8-12 years old). On February 28, Sheena Kamal, another author of a trilogy featuring a strong female protagonist, will discuss No Going Back, the third instalment of the Nora Watts series, written for lovers of a twisting crime suspense.

Closing off the season in style on Sunday 7 March will be Courttia Newland, whose latest novel, A River Called Time, presents a near-future dystopian London fashioned from an alternate history where Europe and Africa’s relationship has been defined by knowledge transfer rather than imperialism and conquest. Newland is best known for his script-writing genius on the Small Axe BBC series, which highlighted the black Caribbean’s contributions to Britain.

Bios and Bookmarks airs live on Sundays at 3 p.m. on the NGC Bocas Lit Fest Facebook page, offering a chance to engage virtually with top Caribbean authors.

Popular literary grim and gore

Mungal turns 75

At 75-years-old Mungal Patasar is determined as ever to pick his sitar into new musical frontiers.

Patasar hit the three-quarter century mark on February 13. The Avocat Village, Fyzabad-born legendary fusion master says, however, his mind and body feel a fraction of that age. He revealed his days are mostly spent in isolation, practising his instrument and writing new music.

Reaping a bountiful harvest

Finally. After decades of dreaming and hard work Farmer Nappy’s soca crops have come to harvest in 2021.

Farmer (Darryl Henry) cherry-picked the two most coveted titles in soca music, the International Soca Monarch and Road March titles, during the recently concluded virtual Carnival.

+2
Setting a goal

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, while out of a job and grounded at home after spending weeks out at sea as a shore excursion manager for Disney Cruise Line, Derlon Felix suddenly experienced a flash of inspiration which pushed him to actually make full use of his Culinary Management degree from the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute.

Dining on Caroni river

“Come out and fall in love with sweet, sweet Trinidad. Our destination has so much to offer. Once you get out and explore safely, following all the protocols, now is the perfect timing to discover our destination in all its fullness… Like the dinner sunset tour of Caroni Bird Sanctuary which is a meaningful experience for individuals, families and friends,”

+2
Flavours at celestial heights

A taste of the moon.

That’s the celestial proposition pastry chef Darius Campbell is offering guests at the newly opened Luna restaurant at the Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.

Chef Campbell has created the restaurant’s signature Luna Goddess dessert. The intriguing and equally delightful treat features a caramel mousse with a caramel insert, almond Florentine layer and a brownie layer, dipped in a white chocolate and almond dip and plated in the middle of a midnight chocolate sauce.