Pork delights in Lopinot

Machel Montano is energy personified.

Every time Double M hits a stage, he transmits magnanimous amounts of his feel-good aura to thousands of leaping, gleeful fans. Off stage he manages more businesses than he has fingers including real estate properties, music studios home and abroad and a growing cocoa empire with his popular Montanos Chocolate.

Amid all this the Soca Monk still found the gusto to take soca music all over the globe, as far east as Japan, all through Europe and North America and parts of Africa.

These days, in the middle of a deadly global pandemic, Montano has retreated to his safe space: the land. All but totally off the grid, soca’s one true king is living like a peasant and loving it.