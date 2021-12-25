Portrait of a pandemic

This Boxing Day go be different; alyuh bess take it from me. Forget de soca switch; its an all-out zess party.
If you think that crudely reworked Scrunter (Irwin Reyes Johnson) lyric is a stretch, then you need to take a second look at the online metrics.
The numbers don’t lie. Trinibad acts are outperforming their soca counterparts in views and interactions on the most locally subscribed online music platform: YouTube.
Perhaps the pandemic forced cancellations of Carnival has had a part to play but the youth have always had the loudest say on who’s hot and who’s not. And it would appear they clearly have their focus on zess music royalty Prince Swanny (Taryll Swan).
Swanny continues to enjoy island-leading metrics with numbers consistently in the millions on every project. The Carenage-born singer’s latest single “Relentless” is already at 1.3m views after just two weeks on the streaming platform. His last two singles “Ungrateful” and “Sweet Cake”, both released in October, are well over the two million view mark.
Crossover hip hop/dancehall acts Zerimar and Coutain are doing similar figures. Zerimar’s 2021 release “Switch” has over 3.3 m views on YouTube while Coutain’s latest release “Airplane Mode” is fast becoming the song of the moment.
To put those metrics into perspective, three time International Soca Monarch Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) 2021 release “Peace of Mind” has been played just over 1.1m times since its release six months ago. Kes and Iwer George’s 2020 ISM and Road March winner 1.9m times and Machel Montano x Parry Jack “Long Time Refix” pandemic hit has only been clicked on 767K times.
In fact, the only soca song released since the start of the pandemic to match Trinibad numbers has been Farmer Nappy’s (Darryl Henry) “Backyard Jam”. Nappy’s ubiquitous lavway has been played a whopping 3m times on YouTube since its release just over a year ago.
Soca jamming still
Nappy’s success proves that soca still has appeal to the youth when packaged and presented in the right way.
In a recent online post soca act Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) noted the down time of the pandemic has allowed him to adopt a different approach to music making. Garlin has released the viral hit “Trini Lingo” and “Rango (Born Bad)” on the Freestyle Riddim.
“One thing I relearned – making art without a release date attached is a sure way to art without an expiry date. No need to rush; when its ready, it’s ready, then I’ll be ready,” Garlin wrote.
Arima Native Hey Choppi (Sean Padmore) is one artiste who has found some success recently existing between the lines of soca and dancehall.
Choppi won over the soca faithful with his 2019 sail away hit “Captain”. Since then he has experimented with his sound, adopting a dancehall approach to his vocal delivery on “Sidung” on the soca Tender Touch Riddim, as well as, earning a feature with Double M on the single “Gud Gud” on his Wedding Album project. Choppi’s latest single “Jeezus Khrist” is also a banger.
Erphaan Alves and US-based soca star Lyrikal (Devon Martin) are two acts that have also found massive success through evolving their sound, albeit in contrasting fashion.
Erphaan has added a suave notably Latin American influence to his music, a smart move seeing the success that sound has had in recent years on the international stage. The Chagunas-based singer/songwriter follows suit with his new releases “Heart Clean” and “With my Head” on the Old Ting and Coasin Riddims, respectively.
Lyrikal, meanwhile, is up to his old tricks with the fete-ready singles “Fete Cyah Over” on the Brunch Fete Riddim, “Soca Forever” on the Tilt Riddim and “VIP” on the Live Again Riddim.
Riddims galore
Soca purists, have no fear. There is plenty quality new content to give you that soca fix you live for at the gym, doing your errands and jamming on the couch. St Lucian hitmaker Motto (Lashley Winter) is making the most noise at the moment with his aptly titled Flavour Riddim. The project features Motto himself on the radio hit “French Vanilla”, a fete ready anthem from Double M in “10 Outta 10” and a contrasting club banger from Jamaican dancehall star Charly Black “Hold Me”.
Motto’s countryman Miguel Joseph also has a hit riddim on his hands with The Buddy Pass. The get-up-and-dance project features Vincentian rising star Adam O (Adam O’Neal) with “Stress Bout Dat” and triple-Road March winner Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez with literally “Something Special”.
It looks to be a good year ahead for the ladies of soca as Patrice Roberts “Hard On Me” on the Sun Fun Riddim, Nadia Batson “We Woulda”, Nailah Blackman “Like Dat” and Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) “Double Team” on the Coasin Riddim all performing strongly.
Travis World (Travis Hosein) released the Happy Papi Riddim just under a week ago (December 20). The project which features Montano on the title track, Roberts with “Mind My Business” and Vincentian star Skinny Fabulous with “All Eyes on You” already sounds like a hit.
DJ Private Ryan, meanwhile, is also making his sounds heard during what would have been Carnival time with The Beauty Project. Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) and Salty “Bam Bam”, Lyrikal “Find a Way”, Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) “Boatride Anthem”, GBM Nutron (Jason Carter) “I Like It” and Sekon Sta “TOAST” are the songs off the project.
Chuntey soca producer Rishi Mahato meanwhile has a barrage of releases coming out of his new Dolby Atmos equipped MAHA studio in the coming weeks. Mahato will release the first traditional chutney in Dolby Atmos “a bahiya” sung by Bhowgie Rasika Dindial and Sexi Marissa in January. He also has releases from Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar), Aisha Noel, Kernal Robers and Zan (Joel Feveck) in the coming year.
Interestingly many notable contributors have opted not to release any new music in the coming weeks. Producers Kasey Philips of Precision Productions and Kitwana Israel of Advokit Productions, as well as Dil-e-Nadan manager Richard Ramnarine, expressed a wait and see what happens approach given the emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.
“Cause of the climate nothing is certain to release. I cant even give you what is coming or not,” Israel said.
“We kind of hold up on releases for now. We had a couple of soca releases riddims and such to release but with so many people dying and with the Christmas season upon us we’re just getting some hampers ready. We were thankful to be able to go out and get work outside in the US,” Ramnarine added.