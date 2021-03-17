Robert Charles and Vanessa West performed their daily routines in and around their homestead. Their way of life is one of harmonious and sustainable interaction with the natural environment around them. It was difficult to separate one from the other, as they both shared the same knowledge, execution and delivery of each task.
The amazing part in all this was that they managed to involve everyone in participating in the theories and practicals at hand. It turned out to be a working yet relaxing ambience in the hills of upper Texas, Las Cuevas.
“We practise permaculture farming, but we have reached a point where we are now trying to evolve it into something called ‘permanent culture’. Permanent culture is a clean way of living. Lots of people practise permaculture, but we have found that there is more to it.
“What we do is we recapture certain things that we lost from the past, and reintroduce them to create a sustainable tomorrow where it will erase the effects of our present carbon footprint. Right now the earth is suffering, so we need to share this. For example, instead of deforestation, we could adopt conservation as a way of life.”
Following their calling, Charles and West recognise that ecosystems are created within ecosystems, and you must manage this. Recently otters moved into two fish ponds the family maintain. Having lived in the rainforest most of their lives, instead of putting an already endangered species at more risk, they practised living with the situation instead of releasing them into the crosshairs of hunters, and made attempts to publicise it for students and educators to come and study the habits of these animals.
“People have harvested trees, medicines, water as well as wildlife, so we need to make amends as far as we could.”
Enjoy pool hopping
The family sees the upper Texas hills of Rincon, Las Cuevas, as the ultimate established tourism destination.
“This is one of the few trails in the Northern Range that have the capacity for high levels of tourism because we have multiple destinations in this one area. Streams are abundant in the hills and we have Black Hole, El Torro and Habio waterfalls that are rated among the best in Trinidad.
“We have introduced soft adventure activities such as pool hopping, a new form of recreation that covers the ample number of bathing spots in these hills. This is how large numbers of groups are managed, with everyone getting optimum enjoyment.
“Groups stream through here regularly to enjoy the diversity of flora and fauna, some hiking from over the hills in Maracas, St Joseph. Those who stop here share in the knowledge of the importance of certain herbal remedies originating from these forests, and actually get the opportunity to participate in the actual preparation of it.”
Charles and West have personally maintained two and a half miles of the trail to the upper waterfalls using whatever they earned from their efforts.
“We are in the process of making a new and shorter trail to El Torro waterfall because recent landslides presented challenges for older people. This will encourage higher foot traffic and be an enhancement to the whole experience of walking the trail.”
Around the immediate homestead there is a sloped area below which streams merge. It is here that the family has designated a women’s retreat area where women can come and vent, and exchange experiences with one another and find strength to cope with the challenges of present times.
Other well-manicured spots have been created for visitors spending a day, weekend or week of relaxation. According to Charles, moonlight is spectacular in these parts. This is when the forest comes alive. “Whatever we do with this culture benefits the entire community. As we progress, more employment will be generated, and villagers will even learn to harvest things from their backyards and make viable products from them.”
Both Charles and West grew up in the bush on estates, interacting with elderly residents from whom they learned herbal remedies.
“Over the years, you grow up seeing these remedies actually work. For example, just three pieces of guava bud will work wonders for acid reflux. Lemon, ginger and turmeric mixed in a concentrate treat shortness of breath and increase stamina. The root of the roucou treats high blood pressure and diabetes. Ti-marie is a complete medicine by itself. Birds just love the potent dragon fruit.
“Sometimes we walk the trail and collect energy stones. We put it on the spot where the pain emanates, and that pain goes away.
“One of the valuable bits of information we learned from our elders is that medicine comes in threes and you do not cross seven days in taking of it. But many of the natural elixirs will not harm you anyway.”
West conducted lectures at The University of the West Indies on sustainable living, and he would have student groups come to upper Texas to learn firsthand and participate in his teachings. He was granted a farmer’s badge for the State land he works, and is currently in the process of regularisation.
The homestead presents a learning platform for visitors. The couple shares the traditional “sweet hand” art of cooking with everyone.
“When we put pot on fire, we invite everyone to interact with that pot. In this way, everyone learns the ingredients going in there. We season meat with cocoa vinegar, a product that we created.”
West shared an experience from her childhood where elders were very protective with their children.
“As children we used to eat and swallow the cocoa seeds whole. They used to tell us the seeds will grow in our belly. This was just to save us from eating too much and maybe choking. Now as responsible adults, we know how valuable the seeds are in assisting with bowel movements.”
The couple promotes all parts of the coconut palm as important for diverse uses. They demonstrate how to plant the coconut for faster growth and better yield. Visitors are shown how to use the young coconut water to cleanse the eyes. They also make Vanessa’s Extra Virgin Coconut Oil that has been endorsed worldwide.
Visitors from as far as Sierra Leone and Germany have commended Charles and West on their teachings regarding alternative food sources for animals. Tricantara was introduced into Trinidad as a source of protein to sustain animals and this grows in abundance around the homestead.
Charles and West must not only be commended but supported in their valiant efforts to share the permanent culture experience with everyone. Government agencies and corporate entities would do well to establish links with members of this family in their practice and promotion of this unique way of life as a viable tourism product.