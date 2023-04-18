Preparing for Eid

Eid-Ul-Fitr, fondly known as the “Festival of Breaking Fast” will be celebrated on Saturday.
El Socorro-based Nur E Islam imam Shiraz Ali concurred Muslims are concentrating on Laylat al-Qadr, or “Night Of Power.”
In a phone interview, Ali said: “The last ten days are important to the ‘Night Of Power’ and Muslims continue to seek it, especially during one of the odd (numbers) nights.
“They practise extra worship, hoping they will get the reward for 1,000 months, which is about the equivalent to 83 years and four months, if they find the ‘Night Of Power.’”
Ali added: “Muslims spend this time in worship, and any act of kindness. They give charity. It’s as though they are giving charity for 83 years. It occurs within the last ten days. Muslims try to gain as much reward as possible.
“Nobody knows if they will live for the next year. They approach the last ten days with more intense fervour and vigour.”
Ali also said the atmosphere tends to be charged with “special signs.”
He said: “Worshippers will look for special signs. It’s said when the sun comes out after the ‘Night Of Power,’ the sun does not have that extra glow. The seas and water are very calm.”
According to Islamic tenets, the night on which God first revealed the Holy Koran to the Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel, was believed to have taken place on one of the final ten nights of Ramadan.
The “Night Of Power” holds additional significance as a night in which angels descend to earth with a myriad of tasks, leading to a night of peace, blessings, and divine guidance (qadar) until the dawn.
The sacred night is commemorated with solemnity, devotion, and prayer, and some observers spend the festival in a mosque in retreat.
Simple meals, dates
and water to break fast
Sister Nelepha Tahir, an Islamic scholar, also expounded upon the “Night Of Power,” and said: “We are entering the last ten nights of fasting of Ramadan.
“We believe there’s a night that is better than 1,000 months. A lot of Muslims try to catch that night.”
“They look for odd numbers like 21, 23 and 25. They would try to worship for the entire night. We put extra effort into finishing up the reading of the Holy Koran.”
On the daily “breaking of the fast,” she added: “For the entire month of Ramadan, mosques would provide a meal for the adherents. Usually, it’s simple like dates and water. At home, we tend to break fast with samosas, pholourie, potato pies and tamarind sauce.”
Preparing for Eid also means Islamic or appropriate mosque apparel.
Green—the colour of Islam—is a popular colour.
Imam delivers a sermon
Tahir, who is also a fluent Arabic, French and Spanish speaker, said: “We pray fervently. We might have an extra Eid prayer. We head to the Eid centres and we pray in big open spaces. Imam would deliver a sermon to remind us about the Ramadan, which is also “a month of training.”
“We are encouraged to live the rest of our lives being kind, patient and looking out for the less fortunate.”
“Some people might stay in the mosque. I might go home with my family and enter into a secluded space. I would want to pour out my heart and soul to Allah. He is the Merciful. The Blessed. The Beneficient. I would seek that sense of seclusion and peace. There you would ask for forgiveness and to be cleansed of ills.”
Family and friends
are not forgotten
“We share meals. We distribute sweet boxes after Eid. We visit friends and family. We give gift bags. Some mosques have chairplane rides and bouncy castles. We live in a multi-cultural country. So it’s always a pleasure to invite friends and neighbours from other religions and cultures to come and share a meal with us. We want other people to partake in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”