Pres Sando celebrates 75

Live. Love. Tea.

That’s the theme, this afternoon, when the popular Presentation College, San Fernando, annual tea party makes a return to the Omardeen’s Auditorium, at Imani Hall, Cipero Street, San Fernando.

Starting at 3 p.m., the annual sit down, the first since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, will mark the college’s 75th anniversary.

Organiser Camille Parris Hinds calls it a “celebration of excellence” adding that all proceeds will “go towards the long-awaited refurbishment of the college auditorium.

“The event features an amazing line up including high tea and scrumptious delights from renowned caterers, fabulous fashion and exciting entertainment. We will have works from several local designers on display including Peter Elias, Zadd & Eastman and Anita Brooks, among others.

"Pres Harmonics, which is a band made up of current students and past student (former two-time Chutney Soca Monarch) Nishard M (Mayhroo) will serenade guests throughout the evening. Fantastic door prizes are also up for grabs," Parris Hinds said.

Parris Hinds, Visual Arts teacher at the college, said Presentation’s Josiah Fierrier, who recently represented T&T at a musical championship in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the United States, will also perform.

A production line

of free thinkers

Presentation College, San Fernando, is reputed for churning out free thinking creative minds. The college gifted these islands two former prime minsters the late Patrick Manning and Basdeo Pandy. Two of the islands biggest soca stars, Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller, also walked the college’s storied halls.

“It’s the brotherhood and the willingness to be different compared to anyone else,” Parris Hinds responded when asked to explain the monumental success of the high school’s past pupils.

The chutney soca star says, “Pres takes me back to some of the best days of my life.”

“I feel extremely honoured to be invited back to perform on their 75th anniversary I feel extremely honoured to be invited back to perform on their 75th anniversary. I always loved how the environment was one that nurtured creativity beyond just the books. It didn’t only produce doctors, lawyers and engineers. Some of the best local musical and creative minds were grown right in Pres Sando such as Kees and Machel Montano. I can only hope that one day my name will be considered in that same light,” Nishard said.

Parris Hinds, meanwhile, added the school aims to mould well-rounded minds and credited the work of Cynthia Leemack and her late husband Tony, as well as, music teacher Peter Lockhart.

“These boys here we throw so much more than academics at them. There is music, drama, art, sport. Look, we won Intercol (secondary school football final), just yesterday. They push themselves in all directions, Parris Hinds concluded.

That's the theme, this afternoon, when the popular Presentation College, San Fernando, annual tea party makes a return to the Omardeen's Auditorium, at Imani Hall, Cipero Street, San Fernando.

"I'm feeling revved up!"

That's the word from ailing calypso icon David Rudder on the eve of his final full concert appearance.

Rudder is expected to deliver a marathon four-hour performance at his 70th-birthday celebration, aptly titled the 7.0 concert, tomorrow night at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo. The show was sold out within days of its announcement.

ON Saturday, King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles, will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, The Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey, London. This article looks back on the visit, the royal couple made, to the Asa Wright Nature Centre, on their last trip to Trinidad 15 years ago, and what has happened since then.

"A donation from just one person could save up to three lives" – these words are stated on The UWI Blood Donor Foundation's (UWIBDF) website and have been repeated in blood donor campaigns globally. Yet there is a lack of voluntary blood donors in Trinidad and Tobago. How could that be?