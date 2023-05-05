Pres Sando celebrates 75

Live. Love. Tea.
That’s the theme, this afternoon, when the popular Presentation College, San Fernando, annual tea party makes a return to the Omardeen’s Auditorium, at Imani Hall, Cipero Street, San Fernando.
Starting at 3 p.m., the annual sit down, the first since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, will mark the college’s 75th anniversary.
Organiser Camille Parris Hinds calls it a “celebration of excellence” adding that all proceeds will “go towards the long-awaited refurbishment of the college auditorium.
“The event features an amazing line up including high tea and scrumptious delights from renowned caterers, fabulous fashion and exciting entertainment. We will have works from several local designers on display including Peter Elias, Zadd & Eastman and Anita Brooks, among others.
“Pres Harmonics, which is a band made up of current students and past student (former two-time Chutney Soca Monarch) Nishard M (Mayhroo) will serenade guests throughout the evening. Fantastic door prizes are also up for grabs,” Parris Hinds said.
Parris Hinds, Visual Arts teacher at the college, said Presentation’s Josiah Fierrier, who recently represented T&T at a musical championship in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the United States, will also perform.
A production line
of free thinkers
Presentation College, San Fernando, is reputed for churning out free thinking creative minds. The college gifted these islands two former prime minsters the late Patrick Manning and Basdeo Pandy. Two of the islands biggest soca stars, Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller, also walked the college’s storied halls.
“It’s the brotherhood and the willingness to be different compared to anyone else,” Parris Hinds responded when asked to explain the monumental success of the high school’s past pupils.
The chutney soca star says, “Pres takes me back to some of the best days of my life.”
"I feel extremely honoured to be invited back to perform on their 75th anniversary. I always loved how the environment was one that nurtured creativity beyond just the books. It didn't only produce doctors, lawyers and engineers. Some of the best local musical and creative minds were grown right in Pres Sando such as Kees and Machel Montano. I can only hope that one day my name will be considered in that same light," Nishard said.
Parris Hinds, meanwhile, added the school aims to mould well-rounded minds and credited the work of Cynthia Leemack and her late husband Tony, as well as, music teacher Peter Lockhart.
“These boys here we throw so much more than academics at them. There is music, drama, art, sport. Look, we won Intercol (secondary school football final), just yesterday. They push themselves in all directions, Parris Hinds concluded.