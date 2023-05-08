Losing a loved one can change your life forever. And as time goes by, memories fade and you hold on to every reminder of that precious person.
Businesswoman Leanna Gheseawan has found a way to give people a physical keepsake of their deceased loved ones, a reminder of every mark and detail, frozen in time forever.
Gheseawan, a well-known local belly casting expert, has expanded her market to memorial casting – a personal and sensitive service aimed at preserving memories by creating beautiful hand stone sculptures.
The casting, Gheseawan said, is of the hand of a person who recently died, sometimes alone but often holding hands with a family member.
The casts are the exact replica of the person’s hand, capturing distinctive features, wrinkles, scars, veins and even fingernails.
In an interview with the Express last week, Gheseawan said: “This is life casting, a hyper realistic replica of any part of the body, arose from my willingness to improve myself in my business career.”
Throughout the years, Gheseawan said, she had created pieces that told intimate stories about her clients.
“From a brave young lady with breast cancer who wanted to immortalise her body before her scheduled double mastectomy, a hand cast of a couple where one was terminally ill and the other knew time was running out, a vulva cast for a woman who wants to promote body positivity and female empowerment and even casting for pets,” she said.
But her clients wanted something more. They asked for Gheseawan to immortalise their deceased loved ones.
“I realised that my art can provide comfort and healing to families during that difficult time and also serve as a tribute to those who have touched our lives. The natural outcome of this understanding was to dedicate myself to the world of memorial and bereavement keepsake,” she said.
Gheseawan said she accompanies relatives to the funeral home where the models of the deceased persons are taken.
“My dedication in this very sensitive field was much higher than the moral doubts of some people. People ask ‘Aren’t you scared of touching dead bodies? Isn’t it creepy to deal with mortuary?’ Let’s think about it, the loss of a dear one is something that soon or later touches every one of us. We, as humans, we deal with life and death some point of our life and this keepsake comes as remembrance of who we love the most.”
Gheseawan said she has developed an emotional connection with each one of her clients.
“I have to confess that the emotional connection with the beloved’s family became a strong bond in such a short amount of time, like no other circumstance has presented to me right now,” she said.
And the pieces are displayed tastefully in the families’ homes, a daily reminder of the persons they loved, she said.
Prices vary with each individual piece and according to the family’s budget. Payment plans are also available, she said.
Gheseawan recently added another original piece to her collection – fingerprint jewelry.
“I’m so excited to introduce my jewelry collection, I offer pendants and rings in sterling silver, 10K gold, 14K gold and white gold that carry your loved one’s exact fingerprint, their handwriting or your pet’s paw print,” she said.