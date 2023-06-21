Bees, butterflies, insects, flora and fauna contribute to Trinidad and Tobago’s rich biodiversity.
Planning Minister and Arima Member Of Parliament Pennelope Beckles recently presented malaise traps and related equipment to worthy recipients on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity, at the Planning Ministry, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. It is under the ambit of the Bioscan project. The 2023 theme is “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity”.
The head of the Department of Life Sciences at The University of The West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, Prof Judith Gobin, said the four malaise traps will assist in collecting data and archiving and researching information on biodiversity, especially indigenous species.
A malaise trap is a large, tent-like structure used for trapping, killing and preserving flying insects. The trap is made of a material such as PET (polyester) netting and can be various colours. Insects fly into the tent wall and are funnelled into a collecting vessel attached to its highest point.
Also present were biodiversity specialist at the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit Dr Lena Dempewolf; permanent secretary, Ministry of Planning and Development, Marie Hinds; and assistant resident representative, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten, United Nations Development Programme, Sharifa Ali-Abdullah.
They were joined by a representative of Brazil Secondary School; country manager, Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL), Guillermo Rojo de Diego; and an online representative for the Department of Natural Resources and Forestry, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), with responsibility for the Main Ridge Forest.
Beckles thanked everyone for the excellent work undertaken at Brazil Secondary School, TCL, THA and the Asa Wright Nature Centre.
She said: “This country will be able to further improve local biodiversity information, which will lead to a better understanding and appreciation for our species, as well as enhance decision-making regarding species conservation. Training of the teams in the set-up of traps and advising on their management has already begun.”
She urged the national community to take pride in its environment.
Pleased at four malaise traps
In a telephone interview, Gobin, who is also chair of the board of the Asa Wright Nature Centre, said: “We were pleased to collect the four malaise traps from Beckles. It was a timely presentation. The perfect activity to mark Biodiversity Day. They chose four sites—one is Asa Wright Centre. Trinidad Cement Ltd, Brazil High School and Tobago House of Assembly.”
She added: “When the insects hit it, they get trapped. It helps identify everything that is trapped and will give you accurate information on life [as well as] enable research. Trinidad and Tobago is a hotspot for biodiversity.”
Gobin also said each group will be making a significant contribution to the knowledge on biodiversity. The newly renovated Asa Wright Nature Centre is located north of the eastern borough of Arima. It is a haven for ornithologists (birdwatchers).
In March, Gobin and her team celebrated the discovery of a new deep-sea tubeworm (Lamellibrachia judigobini), which was named in her honour. Gobin and Dr Diva Amon, director and founder of SpeSeas, made the amazing discovery of a local worm. She also had the honour of being named the first female professor in life sciences.
Importance of biodiversity
During her remarks, Beckles said it was important to conserve, protect and preserve the environment—especially its diverse and invaluable ecosystems. She also said if the ecosystem were damaged and destroyed, it would reduce the resilience of the environment, which would result in decreased biodiversity.
Beckles said: “We join the global community in celebrating International Biodiversity Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and promoting action for the protection of our diverse and invaluable ecosystems. It showcases the need for countries to rapidly implement co-ordinated action to conserve biodiversity as it plays a critical role in sustaining communities and safeguarding our shared natural heritage.”
She added: “Biological diversity is the variety of living organisms which occupy our ecosystem. All aspects of human well-being depend on ecosystem goods and services, which are driven by the activity of flora and fauna. In turn, the quality of these goods and services is positively related to biodiversity.”
Rich biodiversity
Beckles said T&T was fortunate to be rich in biodiversity due to its proximity to the biodiversity-rich South American continent. She said: “Biodiversity lies at the heart of our food production and horticulture. It is the platform on which our culture and tourism sectors are built, as well as providing protection from extreme weather events. Our terrestrial environment boasts several types of natural forests, ranging from scrubland savannahs to montane forests, while our coastal zones and offshore regions host marine turtle nesting sites, mangroves and coral reefs.”
Beckles added: “As the global community re-examines our relationship with the natural world, one thing is certain—despite all our scientific advances, we are completely dependent on healthy ecosystems to sustain our life as it is in these that our water, food, medicines, clothes, fuel, shelter and energy are found.”
Beckles also made reference to a global crisis emerging “with the loss of pollinators, specifically insects, which are crucial to the development of a large percentage of our fruiting plants and crops.
“Most of us are unaware of the variety of pollinators which are present in both terrestrial and marine environments, and the value they provide, both in terms of stabilising our environment and in the propagation of vegetation on which we are dependent for a wide range of ecosystem services, ranging from food and building materials to religious, cultural significance, rest and relaxation,” she added.
About the Bioscan project
The Government, through the Planning Ministry, is engaged in the Bioscan project which is an initiative spearheaded by the International Barcode of Life Consortium (IBOL). This project builds on the work being undertaken by the UNDP Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services Network Trinidad and Tobago project (BES-Net TT), which is aimed at conserving globally important biodiversity in T&T by addressing the science, policy and practice of pollination and pollinator management.
The Bioscan project seeks to map out flying insects across the globe, using malaise traps as the main sampling tool. Insects collected through traps supplied by Bioscan will also be DNA barcoded to obtain the correct identification of species.