Pretty but toxic: watch toddlers around these plants

There are certain houseplants that should be kept out of kids’ mouths. And don’t worry about dashing friends’ hopes of an Instagram-worthy indoor jungle if it means potentially preventing harm.

“We get an average of 33,000 calls a year from people whose kids put different plants in their mouths,” said Kaitlyn Brown, clinical managing director of America’s Poison Centers in Arlington, Virginia. “It’s primarily toddlers crawling around who get in trouble with household plants because they explore their environment and they put everything in their mouths.”