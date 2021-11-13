Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

The 1619 Project

This combination photo shows cover art for The 1619 Project: Born On the Water based on a student’s family tree assignment, with words by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, left, and The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story. —Photo: AP

Thais Perkins is the owner of Reverie Books in Austin, Texas, USA, and the parent of a middle school pupil and high school pupil. Among the books she is eager to have in her store, and in the schools, is an expanded edition of The 1619 Project that comes out this week.

“My store is a social-justice oriented bookstore, and this book fits very well within that mission,” she says. “I am promoting community sponsorships of the book, where people can purchase a copy and have it donated to one of the schools.”

That is assuming, of course, the school will be allowed to accept it.

The 1619 Project, which began two years ago as a special issue of The New York Times magazine, has been at the heart of an intensifying debate over racism and the country’s origins and how they should be presented in the classroom.

The project has been welcomed as a vital new voice that places slavery at the centre of American history and black people at the heart of a centuries-long quest for the US to meet the promise—intended or otherwise—that “all men are created equal”. Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones received a Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

At the same time, opposition has come from such historians as the Pulitzer Prize winner Gordon Wood, who denounced the project’s initial assertion that protecting slavery was a primary reason for the American Revolution (the language has since been amended) and from Republican officials around the country. Senator Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, has proposed a bill that would ban federal funding for teaching the project, and the Trump administration issued a “1776 Commission” report it called a rebuttal against “reckless ‘re-education’ attempts that seek to reframe American history around the idea that the United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one”.

In 2021, Republican objections to the 1619 Project and to critical race theory have led to widespread legislative action. According to Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education at PEN America, dozens of bills around the country have been proposed or enacted that call for various restrictions on books seen as immoral or unpatriotic. Two bills passed in Texas specifically mention the 1619 Project.

“When you look at the current movement about critical race theory, you can see some of its origins in the fight over the 1619 Project,” Friedman says.

The Texas laws, Friedman says, are “opaque” about how or whether a given school such as the ones attended by Perkins’ kids could receive a copy of the 1619 book. He cites a passage which reads “a teacher, administrator, or other employee of a state agency, school district, or open-enrollment charter school may not...require an understanding of the 1619 Project.” The provision “effectively bars a teacher from teaching or assigning any materials from the 1619 Project,” he says, but not the school library from stocking it—especially if the book has been donated. —AP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

IT’S ROME

IT’S ROME

Low numbers.

That’s what entertainer Rome (Jerome Precilla) is hoping for this Christmas season.

New Covid-19 cases on the island surpassed the 500 mark on Wednesday and Thursday last week and hospital ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and wards are currently overwhelmed with patients as T&T appears to be in the middle of a new pandemic surge.

Hearing God, then finally listening

Hearing God, then finally listening

While all that’s happening around us may have us all believe that there’s no good taking place in the world, in Trinidad and Tobago, one music producer is proving that consensus, inaccurate. Randal Alexander is the founder and principal producer at Pengco Music—a music recording lab based in Bon Aire, East Trinidad. He’s changing lives and what’s incredible is the fact that he knows he was ‘called’ to do just what he’s been doing for the past six months.

Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

Thais Perkins is the owner of Reverie Books in Austin, Texas, USA, and the parent of a middle school pupil and high school pupil. Among the books she is eager to have in her store, and in the schools, is an expanded edition of The 1619 Project that comes out this week.

X amount ah sweetness

X amount ah sweetness

Cocoa of the future with soca-infused chocolate

That’s the vision of the expanding Montanos’ Chocolate Company says family matriarch Elizabeth “Lady” Montano.

Lady Montano’s famous son, soca star Machel Montano, may be the face of their company’s brand, but she insists the overall vision is to build an all-inclusive family legacy that will last generations.

It’s all about love, not rum, really

It’s all about love, not rum, really

There’s no such thing as a box when it comes to creativity. That’s the reality seen by one of Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainers who’s delivered and continues to share music that does not keep him boxed into any one genre. Gvon released a brand-new chutney soca single on Friday. He believes the entertainment landscape is ripe for the return of some semblance of normalcy and with that, this Southside entertainer is pulling up his socks.

+4
The stuff dreams are made of

The stuff dreams are made of

In 2016 Akilah Kafi Sharpe enrolled in the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (Hotel School) to follow her dream of pursuing an Associate degree in Culinary Management.

Unfortunately, while, in her last semester, she was unable to complete her degree due to the restriction of GATE funding.