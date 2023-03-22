While countries around the world are challenged by depleting resources of potable water, we are blessed to have a year-round supply in our major aquifers to satisfy the basic, as well as recreational, needs of most of our population.
Since days of old, communities have been centred around sites of springs and streams. Remnants of villages can still be found along the course of rivers and in the vicinity of springs, telling of past life dependent on the nurturing element of water.
The pictures of members of households bathing and washing in streams, and toting buckets of water on a “catta” on their heads to their homesteads for domestic use is not much different from today in some rural areas where pipe-borne water is only available along main roads. Families can still be seen enjoying a “bucket lime” with other members of the village at the standpipe.
The problem of water shortages always appears during an intense dry season when streams are at low levels and man-made storage sites are depleting fast because of high demand. It can be difficult to implement conservation measures during this time when fires are ablaze across the country and incoming Saharan dust is coating everything in its path.
Our people tend to want to retire away from it all on a weekend and enjoy excursions to “free-flowing” streams for quality time with their families where there are zero times of lock-off of that precious commodity.
After four decades, we revisited a small waterfall site in Grande Riviere where access used to be from the site of an old village to a trek up the actual course of the river. At present, hikers use a clear trail that merges with part of that of the Matura National Park and leads directly to the site.
The pool is relatively shallow and facilitates bathing directly under the falls, an exciting shower bath that brings screams of delight from those being pummelled by the water.
This is just one of several areas where hikers are free to access watercourses for bathing pleasure. On a note of preserving water quality, there are sites where this activity is forbidden.
Communities guard waterways
Several communities steadfastly guard waterways that are picture-postcard beautiful in their waterfalls and basins. They are committed to protecting the water that is being piped into their households and support the water authority in efforts to maintain the integrity of their potable resource.
Sites such as Tyrico and in Santa Cruz have been officially closed off by signage, but it is the villagers who are vigilant 24/7 to protect their supply and do not hesitate to deter you from venturing upriver.
It is usual to think that water not treated and distributed by an official authority can be also clean. This includes water emanating directly from springs and flowing uninterrupted to the mouth. However, it is along the way that this water can be subjected to many and varied pollutants.
While on a trek in the upper reaches of the Northern Range, my bush comrades drank freely from the river. After all, the water in this part of the mountains was supposed to be clean.
Not too long after, just around a bend in the river, a large deer lay rotting half in and half out of the water. As the water washed around the carcass, every foul thing was making its way down with the flow of the river.
To make themselves feel better, talk of needed protein intake formed the conversation for the rest of the trip.
In more accessible areas where people go to enjoy the ambience of a river lime, it has been this writer’s experience to witness a “not-so-welcoming” event performed by people who were inconsiderate to the comfort of others. To use a more apt word for their behaviour, they were “wotless”.
Groups of families were enjoying the bathing pools of Marianne, also called Three Pools, when they noticed “blobs” floating in the water. These blobs turned out to be human excrement.
Looking towards the top of the pool, they saw boys who had passed by earlier, standing and laughing at the situation.
Suffice it to say, those boys got the planass they deserved, not from the flat side of a cutlass but from convenient broken branches of trees men could find around the vegetated fringes of the pools.
Sadly, even though the culprits had been run out and the pool eventually became free of the pollutants, no one wanted to venture into the water anymore. The day had been spoilt for everyone.
This is why this week, in observance of World Water Day, we commend and highlight communities that are vigilant in seeking to protect the quality of their potable water resources.