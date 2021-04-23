Pull-apart bread a big hit

Shannon Walters’ pull-apart bread (PAB) is fast becoming one of Tobago’s major exports.
Walters, 27, has single handedly created an overwhelming demand for the specialty meat and cheese infused bread in Trinidad, after making the Italian baked dish widely popular on the sister isle.
The Hope Village, Tobago-born baker’s Wingfing Cuisine brand is fast becoming a household name on both islands.
“I’ve always been intrigued by the goings-on in the kitchen from a young age, particularly by the women on both sides of the family: grandmothers, mother and aunts who nurtured my curiosity for years and even allowed me time and again to cook alongside them,” Walters said about the origins of his sweet-hand.
The competitive nature of cable cooking shows such as Iron Chef sparked his curiosity for novelty dishes, he said. So, when he stumbled across a recipe for pull-apart bread online while living on campus at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, he knew he immediately had found something special.
“It was my first time seeing this dish and I immediately bookmarked it as ‘D sexy bread ting’ to try soon thereafter,” he joked.
“I eventually made it with a few alterations to the original recipe based on what was available to me at the time, as well as replacing the minced beef in the recipe with pieces of pork since I love pork, and thus, in 2015, the first PAB from Wingfing was born,” he said proudly.
Wingfing is an ode to Walters’ childhood nickname given to him by his Uncle Ellis in reference to his “choonky eye”.
“He calls me nothing but that to this day. So, I thought why not name the business something as simple as Wingfing’s Cuisine. It was officially registered as such on November 17, 2017,” he beamed.
What exactly is pull-apart bread?
Pull-apart bread, or PAB as it’s affectionately called, is a round loaf of Italian bread which is cut in a cross pattern and stuffed with cheddar cheese, tender-cooked meats and or vegetables and mozzarella cheese. After baking, PAB is garnished with a combination of fresh toppings.
PAB was first made popular in the United States by Italian immigrants during the 1940s. Locally Wingfing Cuisine is the only maker of a wide variety of PAB, Walters said.
Walters’ pull-apart bread meat options include classic, jerk, barbecued and creamy mushroom style chicken and pork. He also offers smoked herring, shakshuka fish, yang-yang beef, rabbit ragu, curried rabbit, sweet sriracha shrimp PAB. His vegetarian option comes in a variety of sauces including: original, classic, jerk, honey barbecue, creamy mushroom, shakshuka, yang-yang of sweet sriracha.
All PAB options can be topped with your choice of pineapple, tomato, red onion or sweet peppers and bacon, Walters said.
“I’m a perfectionist when it comes to food and would never offer to someone what I wouldn’t consider top of the line. Now as I refined my recipes over the years, including learning how to bake the bread myself instead of ordering them, I can make several within a short space of time,” he revealed.
Walters recently added monkey bread, a type of pull-apart bread that is served as a dessert, to his line-up of baked goods. The dish comprises pieces of soft dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and baked in a caramel sauce with fruits, nuts and other delicacies being added. His monkey bread comes in apple cinnamon, cream cheese, banana and pina colada.
Building a bridge to Trinidad
Walters said the decision to bring his bread to Trinidad was in direct response to the daily bombardment of requests he received on social media.
“The idea of delivering to Trinidad to me seemed far-fetched at the time, but the more the requests came, the more I seriously began considering it,” he admitted.
In May of 2018 he started making regular deliveries between the islands. Orders are collected every other Saturday at a set location in Port of Spain, he said.
“At the moment I’m only limited to taking orders for Saturdays, which means there’s one Saturday for Tobago orders and the next one for Trini orders. The dates for orders would be posted regularly and persons would place them accordingly, making a non-refundable downpayment of half the cost of the order in advance,” he explained.
Walters said the ongoing pandemic has made business difficult. He was forced to suspend business for a short period last year but says the continuous growth in interest from new customers has not only kept him afloat, but has inspired him to dream of real business growth.
“People love their bellies and would budget many other things around food. Long term, I hope to grow Wingfing’s Cuisine into a household name. Way beyond the sole trader level. To open a few brick-and-mortar restaurants throughout the country, expand the product range to possibly even include items that sit on grocery shelves and others to be exported,” he concluded with an audible smile.