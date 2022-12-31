Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Reliving old glories and opening doors to new talent. That’s exactly what veteran soca act Peter C Lewis hopes to achieve with the launch of his new band Adrenaline.

Lewis launched the band alongside frontliners Miss T&T World runner up Dania Duntin and Anna Marina (Marina Mohan) at Mansion night club, Rust Street, St Clair, on Thursday.

The former Xtatik frontliner says he plans to shake a leg with his youthful co-stars just long enough for them to find “a great male voice”.

“The plan is to phase myself out so the younger generation could come through. I want them to be able to be a part of something I was so blessed to enjoy years ago,” an excitable Lewis told the Kitcharee yesterday.

Lewis got his start in music with R&B quintet The Bread Boys before transitioning into soca in the mid 90s alongside Machel Montano with Xtatik. The “Tay-lay-lay” singer said he wants to now pay it forward to the next generation of entertainers on the islands.

“I was able to better my craft and music career because I was afforded the opportunity to join a band. There are a lot of people around me that are very talented and I wanted to create a space where they too could better their craft and explore their musical abilities,” he related.

Promoting the next generation of soca stars

Lewis said both Duntin and Anna Marina, who come out of veteran soca star’s KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) camp are ready to take that next step. Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) have also both committed their time and energy to the project, Lewis revealed. “These two young ladies will be our frontline and they will be ably supported by Mical and Ding Dong, based on their availability,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no illusions, however. “Am I excited to return? Yes and no! Now it’s a lot more difficult to be relevant, in a space where it very hard to connect with young people unless you live on Instagram and Tik Tok.

“I will make music I like, music for the mummies and daddies. But we also have younger artistes that are making music to connect with their peers. Hopefully we can find a great male voice and train him to be the next big thing and I will gladly fade out. And maybe take a lil sing with them now and again,” Lewis concluded.

