Pumpkin possibilities

PUMPKIN!
Such a common and unassuming ingredient that can be so versatile. Roasted, steamed, boiled, baked ….there are so many ways that pumpkin can be enjoyed.
PUMPKIN PANCAKES
2½ cups all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
1/3 cup sugar
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp salt
1½ cups milk
1 cup cooked mashed/pureed pumpkin
2 eggs
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp vanilla
Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, salt and cinnamon. Add the sugar and mix into the dry ingredients.
In a separate bowl, mix together the pumpkin and eggs with a whisk. Add the milk, oil and vanilla and mix until well combined.
Add the dry ingredients in approximately three parts, mix well after each addition.
Heat approximately 2 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Drop 2 – 3 spoonfuls of batter into the pan, depending on the size of the pan.
After a short while, bubbles will appear on the surface of the pancake. Turn over on the other side and finish cooking. Remove from the pan.
Repeat with remaining batter and serve warm with syrup and butter.
CHEESY PUMPKIN MACARONI PIE
1 large pack of elbow macaroni or 2 medium packs
4 oz butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp fresh green seasoning
1/3 cup all purpose flour
2½ cups of milk
1 tbsp of mustard
2 cups cooked and mashed pumpkin
3 cups of grated cheddar cheese or (2 cups cheddar mixed with 1 cup grated parmesan)
½ teaspoon of all purpose seasoning
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 tsp pepper sauce
In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook macaroni for 10-12 minutes. Drain and set aside.
While pasta is boiling, melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add onions and garlic to the butter, cook for about 2 - 3 minutes. Stir in green seasoning, Stir in flour and mix cooking for another minute or two. The mixture will form a paste and pull away for the sides of the pan.
Add milk and whisk continuously until smooth. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for 2-3 minutes, until sauce begins to thicken. Add cheese, mustard and pepper sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pumpkin and mix well to incorporate. Let simmer a few minutes more. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F.
Remove the pan from the heat. Add the cooked macaroni and mix well; transfer to a greased baking dish. Sprinkle it with extra grated cheese. Bake for 25 - 30 minutes until the top is golden brown and the sauce is bubbling. Let rest for 5 minutes before cutting. Serve hot!
PUMPKIN DUMPLINGS
2 cups flour
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
¾ cup finely grated pumpkin
Water
Place flour in bowl with salt and pepper. Add pumpkin and 1 cup water. Mix well adding enough additional water to form dough. You may need to add a little additional flour.
Shape into a smooth ball and let rest for ½ hour.
Form dough into desired shapes and add to boiling water to cook. Dumplings will float when cooked. Dumplings can also be added to a soup or stew to cook.
Remove and place in a colander to remove excess water. Use as desired.
PUMPKIN SHEPHERD’S PIE
2 regular size or 1 large pack instant mashed potatoes
2 cups diced pumpkin
1 oz butter
1 lb minced beef
2 – 3 cloves garlic, chopped
½ cup green seasoning (thyme, chives, chadon beni, celery, finely chopped)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp ketchup
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp oil
1 large onion, diced
2 carrots, diced
1 large sweet pepper, diced
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
Season minced meat with salt, pepper, garlic, green seasonings, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Cook the pumpkin in boiling water until tender. Drain and mash with a fork. Season with a little salt and pepper. Prepare the mashed potatoes as directed. Add the mashed pumpkin to the potatoes and mix well. Set aside.
In a large frying pan, heat oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and sauté until tender. Add the minced meat and cook until the meat is browned. Add the carrots and sweet peppers. Continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Let simmer for 5 – 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly grease a large casserole dish with margarine or spray with cooking spray. Evenly spread half of the mashed potatoes in the dish. Top with the meat mixture. Spread the remaining potatoes over the meat ensuring that the potatoes cover all the meat. Sprinkle the grated cheddar cheese on top.
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 – 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.