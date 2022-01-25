Putting in the work

A blessing from the Almighty.
That’s how veteran soca act Denise “Saucy Wow” Belfon describes the continued success of her 1998 soca hit “Work (Put Yuh Back In It)”.
By now, everybody and their mother would know the hook from Belfon’s soca anthem fuels Jamaican dancehall sensation Shenseea’s (Chinsea Lee) chart-topping single “Lick”. The eye-popping music video for the single, which features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete), debuted at No 1 on the hip-hop/rap iTunes Top Songs chart and has already amassed nearly four million views on YouTube since its release last Friday.
Belfon, who had to issue a public statement of support to Shenseea’s project on Saturday to allay the fears of soca fans that her song was stolen, says she is genuinely amazed by the love her song still receives all these years later.
The New York, USA-based soca act said permission was given for the use of the sample to the record labels Interscope, 300 Entertainment and Warner Music Group, as well as the management teams of both Shenseea and Megan The Stallion. The song is produced by Canadian superproducer Murda Beatz (Shane Lee Lindstrom).
“Is only God. Twenty-two years now, it (Work) still going strong. The way I feel about the global reaction after all these years later is it proves it never died. This song has been a big part of my repertoire every time I perform, internationally, regionally or locally. Only God could have made this possible,” an awed Belfon told the Express over WhatsApp chat yesterday.
A coy Belfon predicted that in its new hip-hop incarnation, her soca hook will live on for another two decades, if not longer.
“I think it will go on again for the next 22 years, and 22 years after to come. A whole new generation is going to grow up knowing and hearing this song. My granddaughters are two years old and they are already fascinated by my song “Work (Put Yuh Back In It)”. This is an ongoing hit from now until the end of time,” she piped.
Striking while the iron is hot
The immediate success of Shenseea’s project has catapulted Belfon back into the national, regional and international spotlight. Determined “to strike while the iron is hot”, Belfon says now, more than ever, is “the time to put in work”.
The Carenage-born performer, dubbed the wining queen of soca, says she has already recorded six new tracks and is compiling an EP for release later this year.
“I have six songs I’m doing which I would like to make an EP. Each song I would like to have a video per song. Twenty twenty-two is all about greatness, and as far as my talent and my craft would take me, this is what the public and the world should expect from me,” she revealed.
Belfon says collaborations and use of soca samples by high-profile musical acts are one way for soca music to once again land on the Billboard Hot 100 music charts. “Lick” is the first single off Shenseea’s international debut album, Alpha, which is set for release on March 11 by Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants and Interscope Records, which signed Shenseea in 2019.
Since signing with Interscope, Shenseea has released three successful singles, including “Run Run”, “Be Good” and “You’re the One I Love”. Last year, she earned a Grammy nomination for her appearance on Kanye West’s “Pure Souls” and “Ok Ok Pt2”, both off of his Donda album.
Alpha is Shenseea’s attempt to market her music to the US mainstream market. The Jamaican has engaged the services of high-profile artiste manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who manages the careers of Canadian hitmaker The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and American pop chart-topper Doja Cat (Amala Dlamini), among others.
“Good music is good music and the universe always holds on the good music, no matter the genre. We must keep producing good music and a lot more singers will help take it to the charts via good promotion and great production,” Belfon said.
Shenseea meanwhile thanked Belfon publicly for “clearing my song” and “never fighting me”, in a video shared online from Friday’s launch party at the Doux nightclub in New York.
“I just want to say big-up Denise. She is the original queen for ‘Put Yuh Back In It’, the wining queen, straight from Trinidad. And I wanna say I am a woman and I love to support women; me doh like when gyal ah fight down each other, dem ugly.
“Mi like women who support each other, support other women, support each other business, whey stand up with each other against any waste man wha talk to all ah we. So big up yuhself, Denise; thank you so much for clearing my song. Yuh never fight me, yuh put down yuh hand and held me up,” Shenseea said.